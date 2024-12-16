Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland in a surprise announcement on Monday quit over disagreements with Justin Trudeau on Canada’s response to US President-elect Donald Trump’s tariff threats.

“Our country today faces a grave challenge,” Freeland, who also served as finance minister, said in a letter posted on X, pointing to Trump’s planned 25% tariffs on Canadian imports.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

“For the past number of weeks, you and I have found ourselves at odds about the best path forward for Canada,” she added.

First elected to parliament in 2013, Freeland [who is of Ukrainian origin] joined Trudeau’s cabinet two years later when the Liberals swept to power, overseeing several key posts including as trade and foreign minister, and leading free trade negotiations with the EU and United States.

Advertisement

But she said in her resignation letter Trudeau wanted to shuffle her to another job, to which she said: “I have concluded that the only honest and viable path is for me to resign from the cabinet.”

As finance minister, Freeland explained the need to take Trump’s tariffs threats “extremely seriously.”

“That means keeping our fiscal powder dry today, so we have the reserves we may need for a coming tariff war. That means eschewing costly political gimmicks, which we can ill afford and which make Canadians doubt that we recognize the gravity of the moment.”

Russian Troops in Syria Lack Food and Water - Ukrainian Intelligence Report
Other Topics of Interest

Russian Troops in Syria Lack Food and Water - Ukrainian Intelligence Report

Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) said Sunday that water and food shortages have been reported in Moscow’s two remaining Syrian bases and ships currently anchored at sea.

Canada’s main trading partner is the United States, with 75% of its exports going to its southern neighbor.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
AFP
AFP
Read Next
Germany’s Scholz Loses Confidence Vote, Triggering Early Elections Top News
Germany’s Scholz Loses Confidence Vote, Triggering Early Elections
By AFP
1h ago
Rebels Help Russia to Move Troops, Diplomats from Damascus to Khmeimim Air Base HUR
Rebels Help Russia to Move Troops, Diplomats from Damascus to Khmeimim Air Base
By Kyiv Post
3h ago
Russian Troops in Syria Lack Food and Water - Ukrainian Intelligence Report HUR
Russian Troops in Syria Lack Food and Water - Ukrainian Intelligence Report
By Kyiv Post
7h ago
EU Criticized for Softening Up on Sanctions Against Russia EU
EU Criticized for Softening Up on Sanctions Against Russia
By Kyiv Post
9h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous High-Profile French-Trained Ukrainian Brigade Loses Commander Days Before Going to Combat Line
Next » Rebels Help Russia to Move Troops, Diplomats from Damascus to Khmeimim Air Base