What are Ukrainians buying online in wartime Ukraine during 2024?

Despite the prevalence of drones in Ukraine – as well as the thousands of fundraisers to supply drones to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) – those are not the top purchases ordinary Ukrainians searched for on Google.

Often, Ukrainians search for things much more mundane instead – here are Ukrainians’ top 10 purchases of the year, according to Google’s data.

1 – EcoFlow

Photo: X/EcoFlow

EcoFlow manufactures portable charging stations – backup batteries and generators, in layman’s terms.

Due to Russia’s repeated strikes on Ukraine’s energy system – which effectively wiped out more than half of Ukraine’s pre-war nameplate power generation capacities – Ukrainians began to experience extensive blackouts in the summer of 2024, at times with only two to four hours of power available per day.

As a result, portable batteries, some of which are enough to keep the lights on inside the apartment, became the most popular purchase through Google by Ukrainians – the brand name itself also became a synonym for portable batteries among some locals.

In a forum sponsored by EcoFlow in October, a representative from the brand’s Ukrainian distributor Robotics Distribution said the brand accounted for more than 50% of total sales of similar products in the largest Ukrainian retail chains.

2 – Fans

Photo: Pexels/Alireza Kaviani

No electricity means no air conditioning, so Ukrainians resorted to fans during the summer.

While ordinary air conditioners use upwards of 1 kilowatt (kW) of electricity – more than what most portable stations could produce – a fan normally uses around 50 watts (W) of electricity, more than 20 times less than an air conditioner.

Ukraine also reached historic high temperatures this summer during blackouts, which would explain why locals were desperately searching for fans on Google.

3 – Charging station

Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Tony Webster

EcoFlow makes charging stations, but not all charging stations are EcoFlows.

In short, it is just a generic term for backup energy sources for Ukrainians, which included alternative brands such as Bluetti, Jackery and a myriad of other manufacturers.

Of note is that charging stations are backup batteries, not generators, meaning they must be plugged into a power source for charging whenever electricity is available. While fuel-based generators can be more efficient in providing backup power, existing regulations in Ukraine mean most residential users cannot install generators at home.

4 – Inverter

Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Qurren

An inverter converts direct currents (DC) from batteries and solar panels to alternating current (AC) used in most electrical systems, such as household appliances.

In short, the top four purchases are all prompted by blackouts this year.

Inverters serve as a cheaper but more complex alternative to portable charging stations during blackouts since they could technically be connected to readily available batteries for power, but the output and longevity vary depending on the setup and the type of batteries used.

Oftentimes, inverters are also a mandatory component of a customized household backup power supply system.

5 – iPhone 16

Photo: YouTube/Apple

Ukrainians like iPhones. There’s also status associated with Apple products.

For reference, a base model iPhone 16 costs Hr.44,999 ($1,078) officially as of December, though the average salary is around Hr.22,500 ($539), according to data from job platform work.ua.

Based on research in May, Ukraine’s largest electronics retailer Comfy said Apple’s iPhones topped the company’s smartphone sales, followed by Samsung and Xiaomi.

When the iPhone 16 was released this year, it also led to some disputes in Ukraine – in September, Comfy’s CEO accused multiple competitors of selling iPhone 16s in Ukraine before the official release date without paying due taxes. Ukrainian customs also reported multiple cases of smugglers attempting to sneak new iPhone 16s into the country, though the incidents are likely unrelated to Comfy’s accusations.

6 – Dubai chocolate

Photo: Dubai Chocolate bars stand in a branch of chocolate producer Lindt before the sale of 100 Dubai Chocolate bars starts in Stuttgart, southern Germany, on November 15, 2024. The hype around the chocolate bar – usually filled with pistachio and tahini paste and crispy Kadaif noodles – has also sparked interest in German customers and led to long queues. AFP

Ranking sixth is Dubai chocolate – likely thanks to TikTok trends.

According to CNN, the confectionery is the brainchild of a British Egyptian entrepreneur based in Dubai. Deutsche Welle (DW) described it as a “crisp chocolate filled with pistachio cream and crunchy kadayif pastry threads.”

War or not, social media reigns supreme in dictating trends.

7 – Squishy paw

Screenshot of an online marketplace in Ukraine with squishy paws listed for sale. Photo: Rozetka

Following Dubai chocolates are squishy paws – soft anti-stress toys that resemble a pet paw.

According to a Ukrainian seller of squishy paws, the toys “are soft and pleasant toys made of silicone or other elastic materials,” and the shape of animal paws “makes them especially cute and attractive.”

It said the toys’ “essence is in the ability to respond to compression, returning to their original shape,” and that they “help relieve tension, improve the state of the psyche and have them as an original accessory.”

Their popularity might be related to wartime stress. Or maybe they are just cute.

8 – 100Ah gel battery

Screenshot of an online marketplace in Ukraine with gel batteries listed for sale. Photo: Prom

Ranking eighth is another blackout-related item.

Gel batteries can be seen as an improved variant of lead-acid batteries commonly seen in cars that can also be used to store energy for backup power systems.

Without getting too technical, gel batteries are more effective than lead-acid batteries and less expensive and hazardous than lithium-based batteries.

According to Google, the most commonly searched storage capacity is 100 ampere-hours (Ah), which could theoretically power an ordinary laptop that draws 50W for about 12 hours with a.

The battery, coupled with an appropriate inverter, can become a backup energy source for household uses.

9 – Solar panels

The founder of the private school “Spilno School,” Anastasia Kireeva-Kislynska, 51, demonstrates the solar panels on the roof of her school during a partial electricity blackout in Kyiv on June 18, 2024, following Russian strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Anatolii STEPANOV / AFP

Renewable energy has also gained popularity in Ukraine following Russia’s repeated strike against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure – both residentially and commercially.

As of July, about 70,000 households have installed solar panels on their roofs in Ukraine, according to Ukraine Media Center – a five-time increase compared to 2019. The government also introduced a zero-interest loan for solar panels and wind turbines installed in private households.

An investment brochure by the Ukrainian government said that as of 2024, solar power plants account for about 75% of renewable energy production in Ukraine, excluding large hydropower plants.

10 – Tubing

Photo: Pexels/Yan Krukau

Like in many parts of the world, Ukrainians love going tubing – riding inflated tubes down snowy surfaces.

Petro Zhyzhyian, Kyiv Post’s Ukrainian edition editor, confirmed that it is especially popular for those with children.

“I have two at home. Sometimes they’re called ‘plushka’ – something like a doughnut,” Zhyzhyian said.

A quick search on one of Ukraine’s online marketplaces showed that many tubes come with cartoon and game characters.