USA: Santa Claus

The name “Santa Claus” originates from the Dutch “Sinterklaas,” a variation of St. Nicholas. The modern American image of Santa began to take shape in the 19th century, thanks to Clement Clarke Moore’s famous poem “A Visit from St. Nicholas.” It was here that Santa first appeared as a jolly, plump man bearing a sack full of gifts.

Photo credit: Yuki IWAMURA / AFP

His now-iconic red suit and white beard was adopted following Coca-Cola’s advertising campaigns in the 1930s. Prior to that, he was usually depicted wearing green. Artist Haddon Sundblom’s posters made Santa seem more approachable and warmer, helping him to become an international symbol of Christmas.

In the US, children write letters to Santa and send them to the “North Pole,” while the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) has been tracking Santa’s journey for over 70 years, turning this annual event into a beloved tradition for both kids and adults.

United Kingdom: Father Christmas

Photo credit: Peter Nicholls / POOL / AFP

In the UK, Santa Claus is known as Father Christmas, a figure with deep roots in pre-Christian pagan traditions, where he symbolized the spirit of winter festivals, joy, and abundance. In the 16th and 17th centuries, Father Christmas was depicted as a tall man in a green cloak.

Over time, influenced by American culture, his appearance began to resemble Santa’s. Yet, the British have kept the traditional name Father Christmas. In earlier times, his role wasn’t just to deliver gifts; he was also in charge of organizing lavish feasts, embodying wealth and prosperity.

Ukraine: Saint Nicholas and Ded Moroz

In Ukraine, Christmas traditions were long associated with St. Nicholas, celebrated on Dec. 19 according to the Julian calendar. He would bring gifts, leaving them under children’s pillows. However, during the Soviet era, his figure was replaced by Ded Moroz (Grandfather Frost), who became the central figure of winter celebrations. This character was created to erase Christian and Ukrainian traditions from public memory, with even the Christmas tree being renamed the “New Year tree.”

After Ukraine gained independence and shook off communism, Saint Nicholas was revived, while Ded Moroz became a symbol of the Soviet era, now seen by many Ukrainians as a foreign imposition.

Spain: Los Reyes Magos and Papá Noel

Photo credit: Universidad de Navarra

In Spain, the main winter celebration is centered around Epiphany, or Día de los Reyes Magos (The Day of the Three Kings), which is observed on Jan. 6. The Three Wise Men bring gifts to children, leaving them in their shoes.

While Santa Claus, known as Papá Noel, is present in Spanish culture, he plays a secondary role. On the eve of Epiphany, vibrant parades (Cabalgatas) are held in cities, where people dress as the Wise Men and throw sweets to children.

France: Père Noël

Photo credit: Saint-Nicolas à Nancy © French Moments

In France, Santa Claus is known as Père Noël (Father Christmas). Père Noël is traditionally depicted as a kind, bearded old man in a red suit.

He is the one who delivers gifts to children on Christmas Eve (Dec. 24). However, in some regions, other figures are also part of the Christmas tradition. In northern France, for example, Le Père Fouettard (Father Whipper) appears alongside Père Noël. This character, often depicted with a whip, punishes naughty children and serves as a reminder to behave.

Italy: Befana

Photo credit: open source

Italy’s Christmas traditions are quite different from many other European countries. Instead of Santa Claus, children are visited by Befana, a witch with a broom who flies through the night, delivering treats.

This tradition stems from the Christian legend of the Three Wise Men inviting Befana to join them in honoring the newborn Jesus. However, she was too late, and since then, she has been bringing gifts to children, hoping one day to find the Christ child. In Italy, the celebration of Befana takes place on Jan. 6, which coincides with the Day of the Three Kings in Spain.

Iceland: Jólasveinar (Yule Lads)

Photo credit: open source

In Iceland, the holiday season is marked by a unique tradition: instead of one Santa, children are visited by 13 Jólasveinar (Yule Lads), each arriving one by one in the 13 days leading up to Christmas.

Each Yule Lad has a distinct personality and name, such as Hurðaskellir (Door Slammer) or Stekkjarstaur (Sheep-Cote Clod). Additionally, these playful characters are linked to their fearsome mother, Grýla, who, according to legend, kidnaps naughty children.

Czech Republic: Ježíšek

Photo description: The Infant Jesus in Prague

Photo credit: open source

In the Czech Republic, the gift-bringer is Ježíšek, the baby Jesus. This tradition is closely tied to the country’s Christian roots. Unlike Santa Claus, Ježíšek is an invisible, almost mystical figure who brings gifts and places them under the Christmas tree.

Interestingly, Ježíšek has no fixed visual representation – children imagine him differently, often as a child or an angel. The gifts appear magically after the festive Christmas dinner, with the ringing of a bell signaling that it’s time to gather around the tree.

Finland: Joulupukki

Photo credit: ATTILA KISBENEDEK / AFP

In Finland, Santa Claus is known as Joulupukki, which translates to “Christmas Goat.” This name harks back to ancient Scandinavian traditions, where the goat was an important symbol of the winter holidays. In earlier traditions, Joulupukki was a more fearsome character who could both deliver gifts and punish naughty children.

Over time, he evolved into the friendly, bearded figure we recognize today, similar to Santa Claus. Interestingly, Finland is also home to Santa’s official residence – Lapland, the northernmost region of the country. Every year, tourists from around the world flock there to meet the legendary figure.

Conclusion

From the jolly old man in Coca-Cola ads to the mischievous Yule Lads in Iceland, Christmas traditions create a unique holiday atmosphere, reflecting the unique characteristics of each culture. It is this diversity that makes the festive season so special, giving it a unique national charm.