President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Kyiv will allocate Hr.15 billion ($358 million) to the eRecovery state program to help about 10,000 households – about 30,0000 people – with housing who’ve been displaced by Russia’s invasion.

“Unfortunately, this won’t be enough for everyone, but we are able to allocate these funds this year.” Zelensky said at a meeting of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities. “The Government will also explore options for additional funding.” 

As stated by the president’s website, Zelensky said that more than 10% of Ukraine’s housing stock has been damaged or destroyed, with nearly 2 million families having lost their homes and over 4.6 million Ukrainians becoming internally displaced.

Certificates for housing purchases will be issued to internally displaced people (IDPs) who lost their homes due to Russian aggression.

Iryna Vereshchuk, Deputy Head of the President’s Office, said that housing is the primary need of Ukraine‘s IDPs and veterans. She said that over HR. 10 billion has been allocated to support veterans’ families in this area.

Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration and Minister for Communities and Territories Development, Oleksii Kuleba, said that the Ministry’s priority is to provide housing to those in greatest need.

In addition to the eRecovery program, next year the Ministry for Development will launch a pilot initiative to expand social housing, aiming to provide accommodation for at least 50,000 Ukrainians in its first phase.

Trump Taunts Putin

President-elect Donald Trump set a deadline for a cease-fire for January 20, the day he's to be inaugurated. So far, only Ukraine has shifted its position since his re-election to start talks.
