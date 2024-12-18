- Russian military equipment losses in Ukraine continue to increase. Russia has lost over 3,600 Main Battle Tanks and nearly 8,000 armoured vehicles since February 2022.
- This has led to a reliance on outdated and poorly maintained Soviet-era equipment from strategic storage depots. Armoured equipment is being hauled out of storage, upgraded where possible and sent to the frontline.
- Imagery has confirmed a large reduction of stored armoured vehicles at tank storage bases at Arsenyev, Buy and Ulan-Ude since 2022.
Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 17 December 2024.— Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) December 17, 2024
#StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦
