Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed that Russian forces are attempting to burn the faces of deceased North Korean soldiers to conceal their losses.

According to Zelensky, Russia not only uses North Korean troops for assaults on Ukrainian positions but also tries to hide their casualties.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

“While they were being trained, they were forbidden even to show their faces. Any video evidence of their presence was erased by Russian forces. And now, after battles with our troops, the Russians are even trying to... literally burn the faces of the killed North Korean soldiers,” Zelensky wrote on his Telegram channel.

“Even after years of war, when it seems that Russian cynicism can’t get any worse, we still witness something even more horrifying.”

Advertisement

He added that Ukraine’s Defense Forces and intelligence are working to uncover the full extent of the losses suffered by Russian units, including those involving North Koreans from the DPRK.