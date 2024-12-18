Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed that Russian forces are attempting to burn the faces of deceased North Korean soldiers to conceal their losses.

According to Zelensky, Russia not only uses North Korean troops for assaults on Ukrainian positions but also tries to hide their casualties.

“While they were being trained, they were forbidden even to show their faces. Any video evidence of their presence was erased by Russian forces. And now, after battles with our troops, the Russians are even trying to... literally burn the faces of the killed North Korean soldiers,” Zelensky wrote on his Telegram channel.

“Even after years of war, when it seems that Russian cynicism can’t get any worse, we still witness something even more horrifying.”

He added that Ukraine’s Defense Forces and intelligence are working to uncover the full extent of the losses suffered by Russian units, including those involving North Koreans from the DPRK.

The President emphasized that such actions by Russian forces demonstrate “the contempt that now reigns in Russia – contempt for all things human.”

“There is no reason for Koreans to fight and die for Putin. Even after death, they are met only with mockery from Russia. This madness must be stopped – stopped with a reliable and lasting peace and with Russia being held accountable for this cynical war,” he added.

Earlier last week Kyiv Post reported that the North Korean command in Russia had been ordered to coordinate with Russian units currently operating in the region, with their direct involvement in assault operations anticipated in the near future.

Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) also reported that North Korean soldiers had recently received additional food supplies. On Dec. 13, the troops were placed on alert and instructed to prepare for further orders, with some covertly transported to the front lines in civilian trucks disguised as water delivery vehicles.

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Defense Council, commented on the HUR’s report, posting on Telegram: “As of now, it is not worth exaggerating the presence of DPRK fighters in the Kursk region.”

He clarified that North Korean soldiers were indeed being prepared for combat alongside Russian forces, but primarily to increase troop numbers. Kovalenko said that rumors of North Korean fighters being unstoppable were exaggerated, stating that they “end up like everyone else.”

Some Ukrainian servicemembers claim that North Korean troops began fighting over a week ago. Stanislav Bunyatov, a junior sergeant in the 24th Aidar Assault Battalion, wrote on his Telegram: “About the [North] Koreans. They went into battle more than a week ago.”

