Poland is to use its upcoming European Union presidency to accelerate discussions on Ukraine’s integration into both NATO and the EU, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Lviv.

Tusk added that Ukraine’s future—and, by extension, the future of Poland and Europe—depends on decisive, collective action in the face of Russia’s ongoing aggression.

“What we face now is a high-stakes game for the future of Ukraine, Poland, and Europe,” Tusk told reporters. “The Western world must believe in its strength and its ability to persuade all players that Ukraine, and the entire world, deserve just peace.

He added that Poland’s support is rooted in a “deep sense of justice,” one that links Poles and Ukrainians in their shared historical experiences with Russian aggression.

“Stop speculating from any world capital about the possibility of Ukraine’s defeat,” Tusk said. “This has nothing to do with facts. Ukraine has been effectively defending itself against Russia’s aggression.

”The Polish leader’s comments come amid mounting international discussions about the future of the conflict and Ukraine’s place in Europe’s security architecture.

President Zelenskyy, meanwhile, took the opportunity to address concerns over the role of Hungary in peace negotiations, specifically a comment directed at Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

Known for his pro-Russian stance, Orbán recently announced that Hungary had initiated “new peace efforts” in the Ukraine-Russia conflict, following a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Zelenskyy said: “Ukraine is a strong country capable of defending itself against Russia. Does Orbán have such an army? What means of leverage does he have against Putin? Anecdotes? A smile?”

The Ukrainian president also noted his ongoing dialogue with the incoming Trump administration in the U.S., emphasizing the importance of maintaining direct lines of communication with Washington. “I do not need a middleman,” Zelenskyy said, referring to Orbán’s role in the peace talks.

The press conference, held in advance of a major EU summit in Brussels later this week, was a clear message to European leaders that Ukraine’s integration into Europe’s political and security structures is not just an ambition, but an urgent necessity.

At the summit, one key topic will be the presence of foreign peacekeeper troops in Ukraine—a proposal that Zelenskyy has repeatedly raised as a way to further bolster the country’s defense capabilities and deter Russian aggression.

But during Tuesday’s meeting with Tusk, Zelenskyy said that the NATO leaders should be more concerned with the issue of strengthening Ukraine’s political and geopolitical position.

“It is important that we have security guarantees and that we know that (...) these will be real security guarantees for the future. Ukraine wants to know to what extent this is possible.” Zelenskyy said.

Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk also downplayed the issue of the presence of foreign troops in Ukraine, pointing out that the NATO talks must focus on Ukraine’s position leading up to peace talks with Russia rather than on events after the truce.

“We must all focus on ensuring that any truce talks are not conducted from a position of strength from the Russian side” he said.

“I for one very much appreciate the goodwill and good gestures of some Western leaders who are making statements about their own involvement after a possible truce and peace, but I will try to convince them that it is much more important how we behave before these talks take place” he said.