Key Takeaways from the ISW:
- Russian ballistic missile strikes damaged several embassies in central Kyiv on the morning of December 20.
- Ukrainian forces reportedly conducted their first attack solely using unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) and first-person view (FPV) drones, highlighting Ukraine’s ongoing efforts to leverage technological innovation into ground operations.
- Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his intention to orient Russia’s political and ideological priorities for 2025 around Russian veterans.
- The Kremlin continues to scapegoat Kursk Oblast civil servants for its failure in responding to Ukraine’s Kursk Oblast incursion.
- Russian forces recently advanced in Kursk Oblast, near Kupyansk, within Toretsk, and in the Vuhledar direction.
- Russian opposition outlet Mediazona reported on December 20 that it has confirmed that at least 20,364 Russian soldiers have been killed in action (KIA) in Ukraine since January 1, 2024.
Authors: Grace Mappes, Angelica Evans, Karolina Hird, Olivia Gibson, Nicole Wolkov, and Frederick W. Kagan.
