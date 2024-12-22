Russia said Sunday it had captured two more villages in east Ukraine, the latest territorial gains for Moscow’s advancing army.

Russia’s defense ministry said on Telegram that its troops had “liberated” the villages of Lozova in the northeastern Kharkiv region and Krasnoye – called Sontsivka in Ukraine.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

The latter is close to the resource hub of Kurakhove, which Russia has almost encircled and would be a key prize for Moscow’s attempt to capture the entire Donetsk region.

Russia has accelerated its advance across eastern Ukraine in recent months, looking to secure as much territory as possible before US President-elect Donald Trump comes to power in January.

The Republican has promised to bring a swift end to the nearly three-year war without proposing any concrete terms for a ceasefire or peace deal.

Advertisement

Moscow’s army claims to have seized more than 190 Ukrainian settlements this year, with Kyiv struggling to hold the line in the face of manpower and ammunition shortages.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
AFP
AFP
Read Next
Why Did Usyk Brandish Mazepa’s Sword After Winning Top News
OPINION: Why Did Usyk Brandish Mazepa’s Sword After Winning
By Bohdan Nahaylo
5h ago
It’s Not a Charlie Brown Christmas Time in Ukraine Top News
It’s Not a Charlie Brown Christmas Time in Ukraine
By Jonathan Sweet
7h ago
Diane Francis Interviews Mikhail Zygar, Yaroslav Trofimov on Prospects of Russia’s War on Ukraine War in Ukraine
Diane Francis Interviews Mikhail Zygar, Yaroslav Trofimov on Prospects of Russia’s War on Ukraine
By Kyiv Post
11h ago
Ukrainian Naivety is Both Good and Bad Top News
OPINION: Ukrainian Naivety is Both Good and Bad
By Andriy Kurkov
11h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous HUR Evacuates 34 People From Syria to Ukraine
Next » Putin Vows ‘Destruction’ on Ukraine After Kazan Drone Attack