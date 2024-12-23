The liquidity, solvency, and operational resilience of the banking system do not raise any concerns, Ukraine’s central bank, the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) wrote in its Financial Stability Report. The Index of Financial Stress, created by the central bank, indicated that the sentiment was calmer in the second half of 2024. The main reason for this is the decreased interest rates on Ukrainian bonds and Eurobonds after successful debt restructuring. JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

War remains the key risk to the financial stability of the country, Director of the Financial Stability Department, Pervin Dadashova, said during the briefing where the report was presented. Why Ukraine’s economy was stable during 2024 Ukraine also felt more secure for 2025, as the G7 Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration (ERA) Loan to Ukraine will fund its budget during 2025. The National Bank observes that inflation is higher than its forecasted estimates but ensures it is temporary. Advertisement “Inflation has accelerated now, but inflationary pressures will ease in the middle of next year after the new harvest arrives on the market,” Dadashova said.

The central bank believes steady domestic and external demand will contribute to GDP growth in 2025. “Domestic demand is not overheated now. It decreased in 2022-2023 and recovered in 2024, but its level is still not as high as during pre-war times. “The level of demand growth has not been exhausted,” First Deputy Governor of the NBU Kateryna Rozhkova replied, answering the question from Kyiv Post reporter. Other Topics of Interest Washington Insider: US Congressional Hearings for Ukrainian Corruption? Once Republicans take control of the House, Senate, and White House, some Washingtonians are saying, Ukraine will be held accountable for US aid and corruption hearings will take place.