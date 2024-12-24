Special Operations Forces (SSO) recruiters decided to send Christmas greetings to the country’s citizens with an original video which Kyiv Post is honored to endorse by publishing the text of the greeting and the video which was posted on the SSO Recruiting YouTube channel.

Here is the text of the greeting

Dear Ukrainians!

The SSO Recruiting Center sincerely wishes you a Merry Christmas! This holiday reminds us of the strength of faith, unity and the indestructibility of the Ukrainian spirit.

We stand to protect your peace of mind so that you can spend this day with your family, filling your home with warmth and joy. In each of your words of support, in each prayer for our soldiers, we feel the strength of the Ukrainian people.

May this Christmas bring peace to our hearts, strengthen our faith in victory and give us new strength to overcome all obstacles. We remember our comrades who gave their lives for the freedom of our homeland and continue to fight for the future of our country.

May the Lord protect you, your families and our native Ukraine. We believe that together we will overcome all difficulties.

Merry Christmas!

Glory to Ukraine!