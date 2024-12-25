Finally, Ukraine is celebrating Christmas on Dec. 25 with the rest of the world freed from Russia’s imperialistic tutelage but still having to fight to secure this freedom.

Dear friends!

To all those celebrating today, on this bright holiday of Christmas, when our hearts are filled with hope and joy, Kyiv Post journalists wish you, first of all, peace, goodness and harmony.

May this Christmas bring warmth, happiness, and comfort to your homes in the difficult time of a great war in which we have no other choice but to win.

Ukrainians are a strong and unbreakable people.

We have been fighting a crazed enemy for 10 years in a war that has been going on for several hundred years.

We have survived and continue to fight for freedom and independence not only for ourselves but for the entire civilized world.

Today we would like to pay honor to the courageous defenders in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who have truly become “warriors of light” – protecting us from Putin’s Russia, which has become the embodiment of evil, lies, and inhumane cruelty.

It is thanks to our Ukrainian warriors that we have the opportunity to celebrate this holiday in safety.

Let us remember that even in the most difficult times, we have each other, and unity is our greatest strength.

Christmas is about hope for the best, hope for freedom and independence, hope for a brighter tomorrow and centuries beyond.

So today let us keep faith in victory! Let’s support each other and do everything together for a happy future for Ukraine!

Let your soul sing today when you hear the melody and words of the legendary “Shchedryk”/Carol of the Bells by Leontovych.

Victory! Peace! Hope!

This is what we wish you.

May these words, full of love and gratitude, be the best greeting for you on this bright Christmas holiday of 2024.

Christ is born! Let us praise Him!