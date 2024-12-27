A substantial number of Ukrainians today fully support membership in the North American Treaty Organization for their nation. Being a part of NATO is very much viewed as the ideal way to protect the country’s self-governance and halt any future invasions. Imperatively, countless Ukrainians also believe that their country’s elevation into NATO would not only be in the best national interests of Ukraine, but also of the United States.

In a May 28, 2024 interview with Time magazine, US President Joe Biden stipulated that his doubt about Ukraine’s NATO membership is deeply ingrained and surpasses any pragmatic opposition to allowing Kyiv an invitation to join the alliance while the ongoing war with Russia continues. The implication is that President Biden does not consider membership in NATO for Ukraine as an essential requirement for permanent peace in the region.

There are at least five solid reasons why Ukraine as a member of NATO would also be very advantageous for the United States. These include military efficiencies, possible strategic dominance and geopolitical advantages.

Firstly, the US has a palpable and prompt interest in concluding Russia’s unprovoked full-scale invasion of Ukraine. This would allow the US to concentrate on more immediate pressing matters of foreign policy along with domestic priorities. However, it is also very obvious that the war of aggression ignited in February 2022 will never really end until the issue of Ukraine’s NATO accession is decided.

Secondly, the seeming unwillingness by the United States of pledging a firm commitment about a future Ukrainian NATO membership transmits a dangerous message to Vladimir Putin, in effect emboldening him. It stimulates and gives him reason to believe his strategy of invading and occupying neighboring countries in order to block them from uniting with NATO is successful and should be continued.

Thirdly, Ukrainian membership in NATO is the best path to protect the huge American investment in Ukrainian security. The US has invested tens of billions of dollars in security assistance for Kyiv since Russia invaded its neighbor more than two and a half years ago. This considerable investment can only be deemed as fruitful if Ukraine remains secure from additional future Russian attacks. At the present moment, the sole feasible manner to guarantee Ukraine’s security is by providing the country with a road map to NATO membership.

Those who criticize supplying Ukraine with military assistance object to what they term as “blank checks” issues to support the Ukrainian war effort. Although this description of aid is ambiguous, it must be pointed out that NATO membership would probably be a far more reasonable manner of affording protection for Ukraine’s future security instead of the systematic defense packages the country’s allies have been and continue to provide.

Fourthly, Ukraine would be an appreciable asset as a member of NATO. Due to these nearly three years of armed conflict with Russia, Ukraine’s military has transformed itself into a lean, mean fighting machine. The Ukrainian Armed Forces is vast in numbers, battle-hardened, skillful, well trained, and possesses unmatched experience in the realities of modern warfare. Put another way or from a different perspective, today’s Ukrainian army is perfectly suited to become the nucleus of NATO’s eastern border. This would crucially strengthen the security of the European continent while reducing the current military onus on the United States which would free up American armed forces to be utilized in other parts of the world.

Finally, Russia’s imperialistic aspirations did not start with Vladimir Putin and do not end in Ukraine. Be that as it may, an invitation for Ukraine to join NATO would constitute a most high-powered blow to the imperial identity revered by many common Russians and those considered Kremlin establishment. In fact, affording Ukraine membership in the alliance may just be the only way to totally convince the Russian people once and for all that neither the Russian Empire nor the Soviet Union will ever be revived in any shape or form. This would amount to an enormous plus for the United States and for the future of global security.

The views expressed in this opinion article are the author’s and not necessarily those of Kyiv Post.