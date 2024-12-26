The Ukrainian Air Force confirmed on Thursday, Dec. 26, that it targeted a military-industrial complex in Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov region, which produced missile fuel for ballistic missiles, according to the Ukrainian General Staff’s Strategic Communications (AFU StratCom) report via Telegram.

The Russian troops used the facility to produce solid missile fuel for ballistic missiles, “which are used to target Ukrainian civilian infrastructure, such as hospitals, residential buildings, and power stations.”

“This strike is part of a broader campaign to weaken the Russian Armed Forces’ ability to carry out terrorist attacks against Ukrainian civilians,” StratCom added.

This likely refers to the attack on Dec. 18, when the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that the Kamensky Combine in the Rostov region was targeted.

The Kamensky Combine, located in Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, produces both civilian and military-grade chemical products. Recently, it was added to the European Union’s 15th sanctions package for allegedly supplying chemical components used in weapon production. The EU reported a significant increase in the plant’s defense orders since Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Ukrainian officials, including Andriy Kovalenko from the National Security and Defense Council, identified the facility as a key producer of solid fuel components for rocket motors, explosives, and ammunition. Kovalenko added that the plant has been crucial in manufacturing materials for multiple-launch rocket systems and intercontinental ballistic missiles.

The attack occurred on Dec. 18 but was not officially confirmed by Russian authorities until the evening of Dec. 19.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that six ATACMS tactical missiles and four Storm Shadow cruise missiles were used in the strike. It said Russian air defense systems, including the Buk-M3, S-400, and Pantsir, intercepted all ATACMS missiles and three of the Storm Shadow missiles. The ministry accused Ukraine of acting with Western support and vowed a response.

While Ukraine confirmed the strike, it did not specify which weapons were used.

Yuri Slyusar, acting governor of the Rostov region, confirmed that Russian air defense systems intercepted 10 missiles in the area but initially did not acknowledge any damage to the Kamensky Combine. He reported damage to several residential buildings in the region.

On Wednesday, Dec. 25, Kyiv Post sources in the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) reported that recently, long-range drones of the SBU targeted an ammunition depot at the Kadamovsky training ground near Novocherkassk in Russia’s Rostov region.

According to the source, after the drones hit, there was an ammunition detonation, completely destroying the depot.

Russia had used it to supply troops in the Kramatorsk direction. The destruction of the depot created significant logistical difficulties for the enemy, impacting their ability to conduct military operations.

“The SBU continues to actively demilitarize the Russian rear, from which weapons are sent to the front line. Drone strikes on the Russian army will continue,” the source in the Ukrainian intelligence service emphasized