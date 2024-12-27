International airlines canceled flights to a swath of Russian cities on Thursday in the wake of a deadly passenger plane crash on Dec. 26 thought to have been caused by the accidental launch of a Russian anti-aircraft missile at a civilian airliner.

A statement by Azerbaijan Airlines said the Wednesday destruction of its flight JS-8432 on the shores of the Caspian Sea, which killed at least 38 people, was the result of “external physical and technical interference” hitting the aircraft above Russia’s Chechnya region.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Emergency specialists work at the crash site of an Azerbaijan Airlines passenger jet near the western Kazakh city of Aktau on December 25, 2024. The Embraer 190 aircraft was supposed to fly northwest from the Azerbaijani capital Baku to the city of Grozny in Chechnya in southern Russia, but instead diverted far off course across the Caspian Sea. It crashed on December 25, 2024 near the city of Aktau in Kazakhstan. (Photo by Issa Tazhenbayev / AFP)

Advertisement

The airline would halt Baku-originating flights to 10 Russian cities with immediate effect, the statement said.

Russian cities affected by the cut-off included Sochi, Samara, Ufa, Volgograd, Grozny, Mineralnie Vody and Makhachkala, but service to the Russian cities Omsk and Novosibirsk would continue, the statement said.

Other Topics of Interest Eastern Europe Braces for End to Russian Gas Supplies Russian gas accounted for less than 10% of the EU’s gas imports in 2023. In 2021, a year before Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine started, it made up over 40%.

The carrier Flydubai, one of the most popular airlines for travelers wanting to leave Russia for international destinations, announced on Thursday that it was canceling flights between Dubai and the Russian Caucasus cities Sochi and Mineralnie Vody from Dec. 28 through Jan. 5, pending a security review.

El Al, Israel’s major carrier, announced on Thursday that it was suspending its five-times-a-week flights between Moscow and Tel Aviv, citing “changes in Russian air space” that could potentially threaten flight safety. The suspension would last at least a week, an airline statement said.

Advertisement

On Thursday, Kazakh carrier Qazaq Air announced it was halting flights between the capital Astana and the Russian central Siberian city Ekaterinburg for one month. Passengers already booked on flights would receive refunds or be assisted in booking alternate routes, the airline’s statement said.

Kyrylo Budanov, the head of Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence (HUR), in comments published by The War Zone said that his sources showed that the Azerbaijan Airlines jet was hit by a Russian Pantsir S1 air defense system firing a missile from Russian terrain near or inside the Russian region of Chechnya.

On Thursday, Chechnya’s leader, Ramzan Kadyrov, questioned whether forces within the territory had opened fire on the civilian jet and blamed Ukrainian drones above Chechnya’s capital Grozny at the same time.

In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov attends a meeting of Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev (both not pictured) at Kuksaroy residence in northeastern Tashkent on May 27, 2024. (Photo by Sergei BOBYLYOV / POOL / AFP)

Advertisement

Kadyrov called for an investigation into the incident outside the public eye and promised his government’s full cooperation.

Following Kadyrov’s comments, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev rejected the proposal on Thursday. He said that the investigation into the crash would be open and transparent. Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan would conduct the investigation, he said.

“A criminal case has been launched by the Prosecutor General’s Office, and naturally, the Azerbaijani public will be regularly informed about both the results of the commission’s work and the progress of the criminal case,” Aliyev said.

Other Baku officials said that if Moscow’s complicity were determined, that would also be made public.

Rasim Musabekov, a member of the International Relations Committee of the Mejlis of Azerbaijan, called on the Kremlin to take responsibility for the crash and apologize.

“The plane was shot down on Russian territory, in the sky of Grozny. It is impossible to deny this. Those who did this must be held criminally liable, and compensation must be paid. If this does not happen, then, of course, relations will move to another level,” news agencies cited Musabekov on Thursday.

Advertisement

Video recorded by a passenger aboard the ill-fated flight en route to Grozny and images recorded from the crash site near the Kazakhstan city Aktau showed the tail end of the aircraft peppered with punctures similar to shrapnel dispersed by a near-detonation of an anti-aircraft missile. Other images showed passengers inside a damaged cabin bleeding from puncture wounds.