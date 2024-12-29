Russian propagandists have reportedly fabricated job search ads posted on Ukrainian platforms OLX and Jooble.

Russian bots on social media platforms Telegram and X are distributing fabricated screenshots, allegedly from the job search site Jooble and the online marketplace OLX.

The fake ads claim to recruit disabled men aged 18 and older for mass scenes in a “New Year’s military-patriotic television project.” The ads emphasize that a “big advantage” is given to candidates with “an injury or mutilation, not necessarily sustained during hostilities.” Participants are reportedly offered Hr.4,000 ($95) per day for filming.

This is a fake. There are no ads with the title “An extra job. Actors, casting for the New Year’s show” on either OLX or Jooble.

The Jooble service does not have a form of employment called “underemployment.” There are only “part-time employment” and “temporary employment.”

Additionally, legitimate job listings on Jooble feature a “respond” button for applications, whereas the fake advertisement misleadingly uses the phrase “submit an application.”

The ads list the email address [email protected], falsely linking the casting to Studio Kvartal 95. This email address is entirely fabricated and does not exist.

Russian propaganda frequently fabricates advertisements on Ukrainian online platforms to propagate false narratives. For example, Ukrinform journalists debunked claims about the creation of a “bot farm” in Ukraine, which was allegedly intended to target a video interview featuring Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and US journalist Tucker Carlson, as well as to “destabilize” the situation in Dagestan.

These fabrications aim to tarnish the reputation of veterans within Ukrainian society.

Simultaneously, Russia attempts to undermine their sacrifices and distract the international community from its own crimes in Ukraine.

Previously, Russian propagandists fabricated an image of a wounded Ukrainian soldier, falsely attributing it to a “Ukrainian media outlet.”