Marc Fogel, an American schoolteacher arrested in Russia on drug charges more than three years ago, has been designated by the US government as wrongfully detained, the State Department said Friday.

Marc Fogel, a history teacher from Pennsylvania, is serving a 14-year prison sentence in Russia. He was arrested in August 2021 at a Russian airport for possession of what his family said was medically prescribed marijuana.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

“The United States has been working to secure Marc Fogel’s release for some time. We have long called for his humanitarian release and tried to include him in the August 1 deal, but were unable to. The Secretary determined Marc is wrongfully detained in October,” the US State Department said in a statement.

Advertisement

In the past, such announcements by the State Department have anticipated movements or even breakthroughs in negotiations meant to effect a prisoner exchange.

Fogel was left behind in August when a landmark prisoner exchange brought home from Russia journalist Evan Gershkovich of the Wall Street Journal and former Marine Paul Whelan, among others.

Fogel’s wife, Jane, and his sons, Ethan and Sam, said in a statement they were grateful that “the State Department has finally acknowledged what we have known all along – that our husband and father, Marc Fogel, has and continues to be wrongfully detained.”

They added: “Now that we have the full force of the US government behind us, we must do everything in our power to bring Marc home as quickly and safely as possible.”

Russia’s Gazprom to Halt Supplies to Moldova
Other Topics of Interest

Russia’s Gazprom to Halt Supplies to Moldova

As part of an effort to pressure Moldova and draw the country away from a European track, Russia’s state-owned energy colossus is threatening to cut off gas to the country it partially occupies.
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

Read Next
Mikheil Kavelashvili, ex-Man City Striker and Georgia’s Disputed Far-Right President Georgia
Mikheil Kavelashvili, ex-Man City Striker and Georgia’s Disputed Far-Right President
By AFP
2h ago
Putin Signs Decree Defining ‘Russophobia’ and Outlining Strategy Putin
Putin Signs Decree Defining ‘Russophobia’ and Outlining Strategy
By Kyiv Post
2h ago
Russia’s Gazprom to Halt Supplies to Moldova Russia
Russia’s Gazprom to Halt Supplies to Moldova
By AFP
3h ago
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, December, 28, 2024 War in Ukraine
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, December, 28, 2024
By ISW
4h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous Mikheil Kavelashvili, ex-Man City Striker and Georgia’s Disputed Far-Right President