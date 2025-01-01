On Feb. 24, 2022, Europe woke up to a reality it had long considered unimaginable. A war on its borders – not a limited conflict, but a massive invasion of a sovereign state by a great power with the aim of destroying its existence.

That day was not only the beginning of the war in Ukraine; it was the moment when Europe had to understand that an attack on Ukraine is also an attack on the values, stability, and security of the whole of Europe. To ignore this reality is to ignore our own responsibility for the future of the continent.

This is not Ukraine’s war. This is a war that is being fought on Ukrainian territory, but for the principles on which Europe rests and for its security. To ignore this conflict would be to accept a world where borders mean nothing, international law is dead, and aggressors like Russia can trample smaller states without consequence. This is a war that concerns all of us –because what happens in Ukraine tomorrow can happen anywhere in Europe.

This is not the first time that Russia has displayed imperial ambitions. We remember 2008 and the invasion of Georgia, as well as the illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014. But what sets the war in Ukraine apart from others is its scale and consequences. Should Russia succeed with its aggression, the message would be clear: borders in Europe can be changed by force.

From the beginning of the aggression, the effects of the war were felt in every corner of Europe. Millions of Ukrainians fleeing the Russian bombs and mass murders found refuge in European countries. Their presence bears witness not only to the brutality of the war but also to the solidarity of European countries. However, this is not just a humanitarian crisis but also a security and political crisis that is reshaping Europe.

The example of Poland, which has taken in more than three million refugees, shows how the Russian war is putting pressure on the neighboring countries. Their health, education, and social services have suffered under enormous strain. At the same time, however, this solidarity also highlights the contrast between the democratic world and authoritarian regimes such as Russia, which ignore human life in pursuit of their imperial goals.

However, the war’s effects are also evident in the economy. Wheat production in Ukraine, one of the largest grain exporters in the world, fell by almost 40 percent. The blockade of Ukrainian ports has triggered a global food crisis that has not spared European citizens. The price of bread has skyrocketed in many countries, and famine has affected many countries in Africa and the Middle East, leading to increased political instability that has spilled over into Europe.

Russia has shown that it is not only using tanks and missiles in this war. Its strongest weapon against Europe was its energy dependency. The closure of gas pipelines and the manipulation of gas supplies were direct attempts to weaken European resolve to support Ukraine. The costs of this Russian pressure were visible everywhere: from astronomical electricity and gas bills for citizens to production cuts in industries that could not withstand the high energy prices.

However, this pressure has brought about a decisive change in European politics. Countries such as Germany, which had been dependent on Russian gas for decades, have initiated an accelerated transition to renewable energy sources and a diversification of suppliers. The decision to end dependence on Russia shows how much the war in Ukraine has become an internal matter for every European state.

Those who seek a compromise with Russia today do not really understand the nature of this conflict. Putin will not end this war if he gains some territory.

Europe knows what it means not to react in time. The policy of appeasement toward Hitler in the 1930s led to the most devastating war in human history. Russia’s aggression against Ukraine has the same meaning today. If Russia succeeds, its ambitions will not stop at Ukraine. Putin’s regime has been threatening countries such as Poland, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia for years. His goal is clear: he wants to destroy the European order and enforce the division of Europe according to his own imperial rules. Vladimir Putin made no secret of this in his New Year’s address to journalists. On the contrary, he clearly stated that these are his intentions.

The war in Ukraine ended the period of peace in Europe after the Cold War. NATO, which had been searching for a new meaning for years, has now once again become a pillar of European security. Previously neutral countries like Sweden and Finland have joined the alliance due to their recognition of Russia’s threat. Defense costs are rising, Europe is becoming more militarized, and security priorities are changing.

For the citizens of European countries, this has a direct impact on their lives. Defense is increasingly consuming national budgets, putting societies at risk of a prolonged and dangerous period of insecurity. But these changes are necessary because Ukraine is now the first line of defense against Russian expansionism.

Those who seek a compromise with Russia today do not really understand the nature of this conflict. Putin will not end this war if he gains some territory. Any Western weakness in this conflict encourages further aggression.

While Europe engages in political debates and grapples with economic consequences, Ukraine bears the daily cost in human lives. Cities such as Kherson, Kharkiv, Mariupol, Bucha, and Irpin have become symbols of unspeakable suffering, but also of resistance. Brutal Russian attacks have claimed thousands of civilian lives. Ukrainian soldiers are dying every day to defend not only their country but also the borders of Europe.

Their fight is not an act of mercy toward the West; it is a defense of the world we all want to live in. Every European country that provides aid to Ukraine is investing in its own security and future; it is not giving anything away to Ukraine. Because if Ukraine loses, Europe as a whole loses.

The war in Ukraine is not a local conflict – it is a moment of truth for the whole world. It is a conflict between a rule-abiding civilization and an authoritarianism that defies all boundaries. Any country that hesitates to support Ukraine today is taking a huge risk with its own future.

Ukrainians are determined to defend their country, but also the values we share with them. Forced upon them, their fight is not a choice. European citizens have a choice: they can invest resources, support Ukraine, and endure the current difficulties, or risk a future in which every country falls victim to greater powers. The price that Ukrainians are paying with their lives is not comparable to our difficulties.

Europe must persevere because, to repeat, this is the moment when not only Ukraine defends itself, but the whole of Europe. It is not a question of solidarity; it is a question of survival. If we don’t help Ukraine win today, the Europe we know won’t exist tomorrow. The war in Ukraine is not just some war. It is our war.