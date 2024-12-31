Ukraine and Russia swap over 300 prisoners ahead of New Year’s Eve In a prisoner exchange brokered by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Moscow and Kyiv on Monday swapped more than 300 prisoners of war ahead of New Year’s Eve celebrations, AFP reported. “We are working to free everyone from Russian captivity. This is our goal. We do not forget anyone,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said of the prisoner swap. JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official. Both forces have exchanged thousands of war prisoners since Russia began its full-scale invasion of Ukraine nearly three years ago. Moscow responded: “On 30 December, as a result of the negotiation process, 150 Russian servicemen were returned from territory controlled by the Kyiv regime. In return, 150 Ukrainian [military] prisoners of war were handed over,” the Russian Defense Ministry wrote in a statement. Advertisement Zelensky reported that Kyiv had reclaimed 189 captured Ukrainians as part of the deal, including two civilians from the invader-destroyed city of Mariupol, in the embattled southern parts of the country. Kyiv also noted that the aggressors had released a total of 3,956 people including soldiers and civilians in such negotiations since the start of the illegal land grab that the Kremlin launched about ten years ago. The UAE brokered Monday’s exchange. This mostly neutral party has offered to host several such talks between the two capitals since Moscow’s latest full-scale invasion that has killed thousands of innocent Ukrainian civilians. Other Topics of Interest ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, December, 30, 2024 Latest from the Institute for the Study of War. Zelensky on Monday posted photos showing the now-familiar scene of released men sitting on a bus holding Ukrainian flags.

The return of our people from Russian captivity is always very good news for all of us. Today is one of those days – our team has managed to bring 189 Ukrainians back home.



These are military personnel: defenders of Azovstal and Mariupol, Chornobyl NPP, Zmiinyi Island, and… pic.twitter.com/9z7WLIh5Iu — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) December 30, 2024

Crimean beaches reach emergency-level oil pollution, thanks to sunken Russian tankers In occupied Crimea, following several Russian oil tanker accidents in the Kerch Strait, Moscow’s sources said that 226 tons of soil contaminated with petroleum products have been collected and removed from the coastline, Kyiv’s state-run media Ukriform reported. Russia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations in Crimea said, “Oil products have been found on the municipal beach of Arshintsevska Spit. 861 kilometers of coastline have been inspected, including repeated inspections, with 127 kilometers covered in a single day. Over 226 tons of contaminated sand and soil have been collected and removed, including more than seven tons in the past day.” Advertisement According to local activists from Koktebel Bay, Ukrinform said, residents have organized to address the disaster, while Russian occupational authorities in Koktebel and Feodosia are “reportedly not responding adequately,” activists said. Russian authorities in annexed Crimea have declared a regional-level technological emergency due to massive fuel oil spills in the Black Sea, Ukrinform reported. The state-run media also wrote that on Dec. 15, two Russian oil tankers, Volgoneft-212 and Volgoneft-239, began sinking near the shore in the Kerch Strait. The accident, state media continued, was caused by a severe storm, which broke one of the tankers nearly in half. Over 4,000 tons of fuel oil spilled into the Black Sea. Some 1,700 tons of oil-contaminated sand were collected from the coastline in Krasnodar Krai, the Kyiv-controlled media outlet reported. Last week, a sea mine was discovered floating off of Turkey’s Black Sea coast, northeast of İstanbul, Turkish state-run Anadolu news agency reported, saying the device would be destroyed. It was found off the coast of Ağva, a small resort area 50 kilometers (30 miles) east of the point where the Bosporus Strait meets the Black Sea. Advertisement Earlier this month, international ship broker BRS said there are now 850 “grey” vessels operating worldwide, described as “aging vessels carrying Russian, Iran, Syrian, North Korean or Venezuelan oil, and operated by companies either under sanction or with little previous experience in shipping.” International sanctions have cracked down on such illegal trade, and Ukrainian drones and other craft have targeted these Russian “shadow fleet” vessels throughout the full-scale invasion.

A third Russian oil tanker, the Volgoneft-109, sinking in the Black Sea, making the ecological disaster there way worse. pic.twitter.com/zSYSObv8fC — Kvist (@kvistp) December 17, 2024