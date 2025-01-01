Zelensky declares 2025 a pivotal year for Ukraine to stop Russia Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday vowed that the country would use 2025 to fight for an end to Russia’s nearly three-year-long invasion at all costs. “May 2025 be our year,” Zelensky said in an address to the nation just before the clock struck midnight in Kyiv. “We know that peace will not be given to us as a gift but we will do everything to stop Russia and end the war.” Residents of several cities, including Kyiv, had to take shelter during air raid alerts that rang out throughout the night. Ukraine lost seven times more territory to Russia in 2024 than in 2023, according to an AFP analysis, and is facing the possibility of a reduction in US military and political backing when President-elect Donald Trump takes over the White House. JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official. Advertisement Local residents take shelter in a metro station during an air strike alarm in Kyiv on December 31, 2024, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Anatolii STEPANOV / AFP) Incumbent US President Joe Biden’s administration unveiled almost $6 billion in military and budget aid for Ukraine on Monday in a race to support Kyiv before Trump takes office in January. The Republican has promised to end the conflict in “24 hours” once in power, raising fears in Ukraine that it will be forced to give up all the land the Kremlin currently controls in exchange for peace. Other Topics of Interest From Desertion to Redemption: Ukrainian Troops Return Despite the Odds Servicemen interviewed by AFP suggested that systemic changes in military culture -- and leadership -- could help deter desertions. In his New Year’s address, Zelensky said that Ukraine had to continue to fight to gain the upper hand – both on the battlefield and ahead of any prospective peace talks. “Every day in the coming year, I, and all of us, must fight for a Ukraine that is strong enough,” the Ukrainian leader said. “Because only such a Ukraine is respected and heard. Both on the battlefield and at the negotiating table.” Advertisement But Zelensky appeared sanguine about Trump’s return.“I have no doubt that the new American President is willing and capable of achieving peace and ending (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s aggression,” Zelensky said. In his own New Year’s Eve address on Tuesday, Putin did not explicitly mention the war in Ukraine but praised Russia’s soldiers. “You are true heroes who have undertaken the great military labor to defend Russia,” he said. Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov paid tribute to “fallen soldiers” in his address, saying that they had died fighting “Nazism” – a pretext Putin used to launch his invasion. Since that began in February 2022, Moscow has launched overnight aerial attacks on Ukraine almost every day. Those have targeted military and civilian infrastructure, including the power grid. The Ukrainian president doubled down in his message for 2025 on social media. “Hard work and courage, humanity and integrity of the entire nation filled this year. Along with care, development and love, the desire to change reality for the better, no matter what,” he added in another New Year’s message from Zelensky on X. Advertisement

Today, I address all those who value Ukraine, cherish their state, and lovingly call it “Mine.” Those who cannot imagine themselves without Ukraine, no matter where they are. All those who have been fighting for it – so steadfastly and so bravely – for more than 1,000 days.



"We Ukrainians know what it means not to wait for what tomorrow will bring, but to fight for every single day and every year of freedom. And 2024 was exactly that—a year hard-won and free. Another step towards justice, a fair peace, our victory, and a life without war." "I wish us all strength, unity, and inspiration in the coming year. Happy New Year of life and freedom—Happy Our Year!" How Ukrainian doctors are rebuilding the faces and lives of wounded soldiers Ukrainian doctors are performing advanced facial reconstructive surgeries to help those who sustained severe facial injuries in battle, restoring not only the physical appearance but also the dignity and lives of wounded soldiers. "Your face is your entryway to life," said Oleksandr Vasyliev, head of the maxillofacial surgery department at a hospital in Kyiv, told the Washington Post in a recent interview published Tuesday. He has operated on dozens of severely injured soldiers returning from the front and trained several other medical professionals on new techniques he has learned since Russia launched its full-scale invasion. Specialized surgeons have been trained in innovative techniques to address complex facial injuries caused by explosive weapons with the help of foreign teams who have traveled to Ukraine to teach local doctors how to perform intricate surgeries. These international partnerships have allowed Ukrainian doctors to learn advanced procedures – such as fibula-free flap surgery, which involves using a piece of bone from a soldier's leg to reconstruct their jaw after suffering devastating wounds. Such skills have become increasingly necessary as Russia's full-scale war drags into its third year.