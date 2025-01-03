Russian troops lost 1,080 troops in 138 attacks across the front line Thursday, Jan. 2, Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported in a Friday war summary.

According to the Armed Forces General Staff, most attacks occurred in the Kurakhove, Pokrovsk, Lyman, and Vremivka sectors in Ukraine. There were also attacks in Russia’s Kursk region, where Ukrainian troops hold positions.

The majority of attacks (38) were in the Pokrovsk sector, followed by Kurakhove (27), Vremivka (24), Lyman (16), and Kursk Region (10).

Russian troops conducted more than 3,800 artillery attacks, including over 150 using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), and launched more than 150 airstrikes, including guided aerial bombs.

According to the General Staff, along with human losses, the Russian army lost 14 armored vehicles, three artillery systems, one MLRS system, 49 drones, and 41 trucks.

The General Staff reported that Russian troops’ advance toward Pokrovsk has slowed, but the Russian army continues to advance south of Pokrovsk and in the Zaporizhzhia region.