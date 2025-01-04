Key Takeaways from the ISW:

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky outlined the conditions that must be met to push Russia to agree to a “just peace.”
  • Ukrainian officials continue to signal that Ukraine is working to further increase its drone and missile capabilities in support of this goal.
  • Zelensky reiterated on January 2 that the Ukrainian Constitution and Ukrainian law prohibit Ukraine from holding presidential and parliamentary elections during periods of martial law.
  • Ukraine’s Main Military Intelligence Directorate (GUR) reported that several Russian ships will soon arrive at the Port of Tartus in Syria to evacuate Russian military assets to Libya.
  • Russian forces recently advanced near Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, and Vuhledar.
  • The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) continues to support its official “Glaz/Groza” reconnaissance and strike unit coordination software package despite Russian soldiers’ continued reliance on other ad hoc communications systems.

Authors: Grace Mappes, Christina Harward, Olivia Gibson, Nate Trotter, William Runkel, and Frederick W. Kagan.

See the original here.

ISW
