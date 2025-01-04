The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the launch of the “Strike Report” application, designed to digitalize combat statistics and reduce paperwork, Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov announced on Facebook.

According to Umerov, the new project aims to improve several aspects of statistical reporting within the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

“These reports will be synchronized between the app and the DELTA combat system, ensuring data objectivity and transparency.

“Why is this important? It allows for accurate accounting of confirmed enemy losses, continuous monitoring of commanders’ and units’ performance based on clear criteria, analysis of the effectiveness of various types of weapons and ammunition on the battlefield, and optimization of production and supply for the most effective weaponry,” Umerov said.

Advertisement

He also mentioned that the application will initially be piloted within certain units. If it proves successful, it will be expanded to all units of the Defense Forces.

Despite some positive initiatives, such as reserve+ (digitalization of mobilization and recruitment) the problem of paperwork and Soviet-era methods of maintaining statistics have been long-standing issues in the AFU, persisting even since Russia launched its full-scale invasion.