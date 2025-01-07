The Ukrainian Atesh movement has identified a new Russian military headquarters location on the premises of a sanatorium in the Saky district of occupied Crimea, according to the partisans.

“A large number of military cargo vehicles, personnel in uniform, and enhanced security were recorded on the sanatorium’s grounds,” the partisans stated in a post on Tuesday, Jan. 7.

Atesh reports that their agents managed to obtain a significant amount of valuable information. The exact military unit stationed at this facility is currently being identified.

Russian military forces have once again resorted to using civilian infrastructure to deploy their forces.

“The occupiers cynically hide behind civilians, placing their facilities in a resort area surrounded by sanatoriums and residential buildings,” the partisans said, adding, “This not only endangers the safety of local residents but also constitutes a blatant violation of international humanitarian law.”

The sanatorium housing the headquarters is located at coordinates N45⁰ 06.772’, E33⁰ 32.265’. The data collected has been handed over to the appropriate authorities for further action.

The partisans urge citizens to report other Russian military facilities to expedite the liberation of temporarily occupied territories.

Last week partisans reported on reinforced military posts in Yevpatoria and panic among Russians due to the rise in protests and the leak of information damaging key military objectives.

According to the report, the Russian forces are panicked and worried about the growth of the protest movement, as well as the leak of information from Crimea, which is contributing to the destruction of their military facilities and equipment and disruption of logistical routes.