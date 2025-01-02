The Ukrainian partisan movement “Atesh” reported reinforced military posts at all entrances to Yevpatoria, a city in western Russian-occupied Crimea, where, in addition to Russian military personnel, representatives of the Federal Security Service of Russia (FSB) and other law enforcement agencies have appeared.

“This is part of an operation to search for underground movement members,” the partisans report.

Photo by GUR.

As per the report, the Russian forces are in panic and worried about the growth of the protest movement, as well as the leak of information from Crimea, which is contributing to the destruction of their military facilities and equipment and disruption of logistical routes.

“We continue our work and call on everyone to join us today! Together, we can quickly root out all the scoundrels from Crimea,” the message said.

Ukrainian special operators on Tuesday, Dec. 31, scored the first-ever-in-history kill of a manned aircraft by a long-range robot boat off Crimea’s western coast in the early morning hours.

A Ukrainian Magura V5 naval drone, moving at high speed under fire from two Russian Mi-8 helicopters, launched modified R-73 SeeDragon missiles, downing one helicopter and damaging another, forcing it to retreat.