The Czech Senate is set to debate a new anti-spy law aimed at combating foreign espionage, mainly from Russia, but some fear it could limit freedom of speech.

Author of the amendment, MP Martin Exner (STAN, EPP), wrote on X that the law is necessary as Russian and other hostile intelligence services are carrying out increasingly large-scale sabotage and hostile operations against people, infrastructure, and buildings.

Exner cited incidents such as the Novichok attack on agent Skripal in the UK, arson attacks in Poland and Germany, and ships cutting undersea cables to illustrate how foreign agents gather information that can lead to serious security breaches.

The new law adds the offence of “unauthorized activity for a foreign power” to the country’s Criminal Code and is designed to target individuals who solicit and pass on even unclassified yet important information, thereby harming Czech security

The proposed law would impose penalties ranging from one to 15 years in prison, depending on the severity and intent of the offence.

Despite its intention to increase security, several senators and legal experts have criticized the amendment. Independent senator Hana Kordová Marvanova said the bill is too vague and could inadvertently criminalize legitimate activities of diplomats and allied nations.

In defense of the amendment, the Czech Security Information Service stressed the need for stronger legal measures to combat sophisticated foreign threats.

It added that the law poses “no threat to freedom of expression” and is essential for countering intelligence operations from countries such as Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea.

The lower chamber of the Czech parliament has already approved the amendment, but securing approval from the Senate is expected to be more difficult. The Senate scheduled a meeting to debate the amendment in January.

