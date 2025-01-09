The Czech Senate is set to debate a new anti-spy law aimed at combating foreign espionage, mainly from Russia, but some fear it could limit freedom of speech.

Author of the amendment, MP Martin Exner (STAN, EPP), wrote on X that the law is necessary as Russian and other hostile intelligence services are carrying out increasingly large-scale sabotage and hostile operations against people, infrastructure, and buildings.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Exner cited incidents such as the Novichok attack on agent Skripal in the UK, arson attacks in Poland and Germany, and ships cutting undersea cables to illustrate how foreign agents gather information that can lead to serious security breaches.

The new law adds the offence of “unauthorized activity for a foreign power” to the country’s Criminal Code and is designed to target individuals who solicit and pass on even unclassified yet important information, thereby harming Czech security

Advertisement

The proposed law would impose penalties ranging from one to 15 years in prison, depending on the severity and intent of the offence.

Despite its intention to increase security, several senators and legal experts have criticized the amendment. Independent senator Hana Kordová Marvanova said the bill is too vague and could inadvertently criminalize legitimate activities of diplomats and allied nations.

In defense of the amendment, the Czech Security Information Service stressed the need for stronger legal measures to combat sophisticated foreign threats.

Ukrainian Drones Hit Russian Oil Infrastructure 81 Times in 2024
Other Topics of Interest

Ukrainian Drones Hit Russian Oil Infrastructure 81 Times in 2024

The strikes disrupted fuel production, contributing to reduced gasoline and diesel output and higher prices in 2024, according to available statistics.

It added that the law poses “no threat to freedom of expression” and is essential for countering intelligence operations from countries such as Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea.

The lower chamber of the Czech parliament has already approved the amendment, but securing approval from the Senate is expected to be more difficult. The Senate scheduled a meeting to debate the amendment in January.

See the original of this article by Aneta Zachová | Euractiv.cz) for Euractiv here.

Advertisement
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Euractiv
Euractiv

Euractiv is a European news website focused on EU policies. It was founded in 1999 by the French media publisher Christophe Leclercq. The website's headquarters and central editorial staff are located in Brussels, with offices in Paris and Berlin.

Read Next
Russian Propagandist’s Husband Keosayan in Coma: Rumors Link Illness to Ukrainian Intel Russia
Russian Propagandist’s Husband Keosayan in Coma: Rumors Link Illness to Ukrainian Intel
By Kyiv Post
4h ago
Cold Water, No Heating: Transnistria Struggles After Russia Cuts Gas War in Ukraine
Cold Water, No Heating: Transnistria Struggles After Russia Cuts Gas
By AFP
6h ago
Ukrainian Drones Hit Russian Oil Infrastructure 81 Times in 2024 War in Ukraine
Ukrainian Drones Hit Russian Oil Infrastructure 81 Times in 2024
By Kyiv Post
10h ago
Azerbaijan Calls Neighboring Armenia ‘Fascist’ – New War on Horizon? Russia
Azerbaijan Calls Neighboring Armenia ‘Fascist’ – New War on Horizon?
By Kyiv Post
1d ago
Sponsored content
« Previous 100th Industrial Park Registered in Ukraine
Next » Ukraine Suggests it is ‘Ready to Replace’ Hungary in EU and NATO