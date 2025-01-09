Ukrainian officials have suggested that the country is “ready to replace” Hungary in NATO and the EU if Budapest turns its back on the West.

Kyiv’s foreign ministry said—possibly with tongue in cheek—that it would happily “fill any vacant space” in the Western-aligned blocs, as Hungary keeps pursuing pro-Russian policies under Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

The ministry’s statement came as a response to Hungary’s claims that consumer prices would rise due to Ukraine ending a gas transit agreement with Moscow on Jan. 1.

Officials dismissed the claims as politically motivated and intended for domestic audiences, adding that the European Commission has said Ukraine’s actions would not adversely impact prices.

Advertisement

“The sole reason for the challenges in the European energy market has always been Russia. For decades, the Kremlin has wielded energy as a weapon, blackmailing European governments and undermining energy security,” it wrote.

Ukraine said that if Hungary wants to prioritize its relationship with Russia over solidarity with the EU and NATO, it might consider aligning with Russia-led organizations such as the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) bloc or the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) military alliance.

“If the Hungarian side prioritizes strengthening Russia over the EU and the United States, it should acknowledge this openly,” the statement said.

Other Topics of Interest Zelensky Downplays Trump Claim to ‘Understand’ Russia’s NATO Fears Trump, who takes office on January 20, said Tuesday that he understood why Russia did not want Ukraine to join the trans-Atlantic alliance.

“Ukraine would be ready to fill any vacant space in the EU and NATO if Hungary chooses to vacate it in favor of membership in the CIS or CSTO.

“However, if Hungary genuinely wishes to contribute to ending the war, it should start by not undermining unity within the EU and instead work to strengthen the energy security and independence of its own country and citizens alongside the rest of Europe and the United States.”

Ukraine’s decision to sever its gas link with Russia has had repercussions in several countries with a high dependency on imported natural gas, most notably Moldova and its breakaway region, Transnistria.

Advertisement

Hungary and Slovakia have also heavily criticized Kyiv’s actions and have made alternative arrangements to import Russian gas via Turkey.

See the original here.