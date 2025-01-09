Unofficial sources say that four Russian S-400 air defense transport erector launchers (TELs) have been moved to the Syrian port of Tartus, apparently waiting for evacuation.

The four TELs are probably from the consignment of six S-400 systems that were delivered to protect the Khmeimim Air Base in southern Syria several years ago. If so, their withdrawal indicates that rather than retaining equipment in country Russia is repositioning it within the region or elsewhere.

While Khmeimim still remains under Russian control it seems that Russia is withdrawing and repositioning significant amounts of its weaponry, including “strategic assets” following the ousting of Bashar al-Assad’s regime.

Recent satellite imagery shows columns of equipment stretching over a kilometer along the Tartus dockside while Russian ships including the Sparta and the frigate the Admiral Grigorovich wait offshore as Moscow has yet to receive permission from the new Syrian leadership to enter the port and begin loading the equipment.

Military commentators say that, despite talk that Russia plans to transfer military assets to Libya to strengthen Russia’s military presence in support of the intensifying fighting between Moscow-backed forces and Western-backed groups, the most likely destination of the S-400s is Ukraine to compensate for its air defense losses.

The TELs are a crucial component of the highly flexible and mobile S-400 Triumf air defense system. They are used to transport, position, and launch a variety of active and semi-active radar-guided air defense missiles capable of engaging aircraft, cruise or ballistic missiles.

Each TEL unit carries a set of four missile canisters mounted on a heavy-duty military truck chassis, such as the MAZ-543M or BAZ-64022, and has all-terrain capabilities, enabling the TEL to maneuver across off-road conditions. This allows the S-400 system to be rapidly redeployed depending on the tactical or strategic situation.