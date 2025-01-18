Russian ballistic missile strike on Kyiv Saturday morning killed three people, the city’s military administration reported.

Russia frequently targets Kyiv with aerial attacks, but deadly strikes there are rare, as the capital is heavily protected by air defences and better able to fend off attacks than elsewhere in the country.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky called on the world to up its pressure on the Kremlin to force it to end the nearly three-year invasion.

In the Ukrainian capital, there were reports of fires, falling debris, and damage to infrastructure. Lukyanivska Metro station near the city’s center also suffered damage and was temporarily closed, with Kyiv’s trains bypassing that stop.

Hours earlier, Kyiv’s mayor Vitali Klitschko warned of a “ballistic missile threat” against the capital and said the city’s air defense was activated.

He later reported that a building in Shevchenkivsky district had its windows shattered, with smoke visible, and a water pipeline in the area was damaged.

Ukrainian defenders shot down two of the four ballistic missiles fired by Russia overnight, along with 24 of 39 drones. The four Iskander-M/KN-23 missiles were launched from Russia’s Voronezh and Bryansk regions.

Russia’s defence ministry said the strike had hit a rocket-maker based in the Ukrainian capital.

“The Russian armed forces carried out a group strike with precision-guided weapons against Ukrainian military-industrial facilities, including the Luch Design Bureau that develops and manufactures long-range guided missiles,” the Russian defence ministry said.

Also on Saturday, Russian forces attacked Zaporizhzhia, injuring two people, according to local governor Ivan Fedorov. An administrative building of an industrial facility was partially damaged, he said.

“The number of injured has risen to ten. One woman is in critical condition,” Fedorov said later.

