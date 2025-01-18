Russian ballistic missile strike on Kyiv Saturday morning killed three people, the city’s military administration reported.

Russia frequently targets Kyiv with aerial attacks, but deadly strikes there are rare, as the capital is heavily protected by air defences and better able to fend off attacks than elsewhere in the country.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky called on the world to up its pressure on the Kremlin to force it to end the nearly three-year invasion.

In the Ukrainian capital, there were reports of fires, falling debris, and damage to infrastructure. Lukyanivska Metro station near the city’s center also suffered damage and was temporarily closed, with Kyiv’s trains bypassing that stop.