A Ukrainian drone attack on Friday sparked a fire at an industrial site in Russia some 170 kilometres (105 miles) from the border, authorities said.

Kyiv has upped its aerial attacks on Russian energy and military facilities in recent months, a campaign it describes as fair retribution for Russia’s relentless barrages of its cities and energy grid.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

“As a result of a drone attack in Lyudinovo, a fire broke out on the territory of an industrial enterprise,” the governor of Russia’s Kaluga region, Vladislav Shapsha said in a post on Telegram.

Lyudinovo is 170 kilometres (105 miles) from the Russia-Ukraine border.

Unverified videos on Russian social media showed a bright fire burning at what was said to be an oil depot in the region.

Advertisement

Kyiv’s army has hit several Russian oil depots in recent weeks, including two major strikes on a facility near a military airfield in the Saratov region that triggered days-long blazes.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
AFP
AFP
More on Russia
Russia Sentences Navalny Lawyers to Years Behind Bars Russia
Russia Sentences Navalny Lawyers to Years Behind Bars
By AFP
19h ago
Three Killed as Russia Strikes Kryvyi Rih with Ballistic Missiles War in Ukraine
Three Killed as Russia Strikes Kryvyi Rih with Ballistic Missiles
By AFP
23h ago
Russia and Iran to Sign ‘Partnership’ Pact Russia
Russia and Iran to Sign ‘Partnership’ Pact
By AFP
1d ago
‘We Need to Train Our Men’ – Russian Official Urges Mobilization Prep, Warns of War With the West by 2028 Russia
‘We Need to Train Our Men’ – Russian Official Urges Mobilization Prep, Warns of War With the West by 2028
By Kyiv Post
1d ago
Read Next
Will Ukraine be Pushed Into Concessions? Ukraine
Will Ukraine be Pushed Into Concessions?
By Bohdan Nahaylo
1h ago
On Moscow Streets, Trump’s Peace Promises Dismissed Ahead of Inauguration Russia
On Moscow Streets, Trump’s Peace Promises Dismissed Ahead of Inauguration
By AFP
2h ago
Ukrainian Intel Drones Strike Russia’s Oil Depot in Tula, Igniting Fire, Sources Say Russia
Ukrainian Intel Drones Strike Russia’s Oil Depot in Tula, Igniting Fire, Sources Say
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
3h ago
Washington Insider – How Biden’s Team Fumbled Ukraine Ukraine
OPINION: Washington Insider – How Biden’s Team Fumbled Ukraine
By Jason Jay Smart
17h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous Russian Missile Strike on Kyiv Kills Three, Leaves Several Injured
Next » Ukrainian Intel Drones Strike Russia’s Oil Depot in Tula, Igniting Fire, Sources Say