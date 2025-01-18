A Ukrainian drone attack on Friday sparked a fire at an industrial site in Russia some 170 kilometres (105 miles) from the border, authorities said.

Kyiv has upped its aerial attacks on Russian energy and military facilities in recent months, a campaign it describes as fair retribution for Russia’s relentless barrages of its cities and energy grid.

“As a result of a drone attack in Lyudinovo, a fire broke out on the territory of an industrial enterprise,” the governor of Russia’s Kaluga region, Vladislav Shapsha said in a post on Telegram.

Lyudinovo is 170 kilometres (105 miles) from the Russia-Ukraine border.

Unverified videos on Russian social media showed a bright fire burning at what was said to be an oil depot in the region.

Kyiv’s army has hit several Russian oil depots in recent weeks, including two major strikes on a facility near a military airfield in the Saratov region that triggered days-long blazes.