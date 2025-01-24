Residents of Russian-occupied Mariupol, who lost their homes due to combat operations and have been waiting for promised new housing from the occupying authorities for the third year, appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin for help.

The homeless Mariupol residents greeted Putin on the occasion of Epiphany and “appealed for justice on this day.” The Russian Telegram channel Astra published a video showing residents of several districts of Mariupol lined up with signs reading “бомжи” [homeless people].

Previously, residents of the city, which has been occupied by Russia since May 2022, recorded a New Year appeal to him.

However, the occupying authorities reported that no more compensatory housing would be built.

Local residents were informed about Law No. 141, under which it was intended to provide “ownerless” housing — that is, to house people in the still-standing homes of those who, for various reasons, did not return to their homes, according to a post by Astra.

“We believe this is a robbery law. Let’s call things by their names. It means taking from some and giving to others,” said the residents.

Now, instead of providing housing for the now homeless, the authorities are constructing homes on the sites as part of a profit-getting mortgage scheme, which “with our incomes, we cannot afford to pay.”