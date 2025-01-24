Russia launched a large-scale drone attack on Ukraine early Friday morning, Jan. 24, resulting in three fatalities, fires in the Kyiv region, and a massive crater in the Lviv region, according to Ukrainian officials.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that Russia deployed 58 Shahed strike drones and other UAVs from various locations including Orel, Kursk, Bryansk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Ukrainian defenses managed to intercept 25 drones across Sumy, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytsky, and Lviv regions. Another 27 drones were neutralized through electronic warfare measures.

President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the attack via Telegram, saying that rescue operations in the Kyiv region lasted through the night and concluded at 9 a.m.

Advertisement

“Houses in Brovary and Glevakha were damaged. Unfortunately, three people died. My condolences to their families and friends. The wounded are receiving medical attention,” he wrote.

Zelensky remarked on the need for accountability for every component used in producing Shahed drones after circumventing sanctions.

“Russia’s ability to wage war would collapse entirely if its accomplices were effectively prevented from supporting this terror and frontline assaults,” he added.

In the village of Glevakha in the Fastivsky district, drone debris struck a 10-story residential building, igniting a fire that caused structural collapses on the 6th and 7th floors. Around 150 residents were evacuated.

Other Topics of Interest North Korea Suffers 4,000 Casualties in Kursk as Coordination Between DPRK and Russia Falters – UK MoD A UK Defence Intelligence report says that command and control issues between North Korean and Russian forces in Kursk are leading to increased casualties and loss of operational cohesion.

Emergency responders rescued a man with burns from the 6th floor and a woman trapped on the 9th floor. A man born in 1988 was found dead during the firefighting operation.

A family medicine clinic, two apartment buildings, and several vehicles in Glevakha were also damaged.

Drone debris also fell in Brovary, a suburb of Kyiv, hitting a two-story residential building and sparking a fire. During firefighting efforts, rescuers discovered the body of a man born in 1966. The fire was brought under control at 04:14, covering an area of 120 square meters. Later, the body of a woman born in 1965 was also found in the building.