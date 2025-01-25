Overnight on Jan. 24-25 Russia launched another major combined missile and drone attack on several regions within Ukraine, including the capital Kyiv, that involved more than 60 aerial weapons.

One of the locations attacked was the commercial Black Sea port of Pivdennyi which is one of Ukraine’s focuses for the export of grain and other essential goods. This importance has made it a recurring target of Russian military actions.

According to the Ukrainian Navy’s official Telegram channel, a Sukhoi Su-57 (NATO: Felon) multirole fighter aircraft launched a Kh 59 short-range cruise missile towards the port which was intercepted by a surface-to-air missile fired from a patrol boat.

Although the post gave no technical details of either the naval vessel involved, or the missile system employed, military analysts have drawn some conclusions after examining the images revealed on the social media post.

The open-source military intelligence commentator @Osinttechnical concluded that the missile system used was the L3 Harris “Vehicle-Agnostic Modular Palletized ISR Rocket Equipment” (VAMPIRE) system, employing the laser-guided 70mm advanced precision kill weapons system (APKWS) missile.