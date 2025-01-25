Overnight on Jan. 24-25 Russia launched another major combined missile and drone attack on several regions within Ukraine, including the capital Kyiv, that involved more than 60 aerial weapons.

One of the locations attacked was the commercial Black Sea port of Pivdennyi which is one of Ukraine’s focuses for the export of grain and other essential goods. This importance has made it a recurring target of Russian military actions.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

According to the Ukrainian Navy’s official Telegram channel, a Sukhoi Su-57 (NATO: Felon) multirole fighter aircraft launched a Kh 59 short-range cruise missile towards the port which was intercepted by a surface-to-air missile fired from a patrol boat.

Although the post gave no technical details of either the naval vessel involved, or the missile system employed, military analysts have drawn some conclusions after examining the images revealed on the social media post.

Advertisement

The open-source military intelligence commentator @Osinttechnical concluded that the missile system used was the L3 Harris “Vehicle-Agnostic Modular Palletized ISR Rocket Equipment” (VAMPIRE) system, employing the laser-guided 70mm advanced precision kill weapons system (APKWS) missile.

The VAMPIRE modular portable surface-to-air missile (SAM) fitted to a pick-up truck pictured alongside the WESCAM MX-10 combined thermal imaging sensor and laser designator. Photo: L3 Harris.

VAMPIRE is a modular, portable kit designed to be fitted to any vehicle, military or civilian, that is fitted with a cargo bed. Installation is said to be user-friendly allowing a two-man team to fit it in around two hours using standard tools.

Two Apartment Blocks Damaged in Russian Drone Strike in Kyiv Region
Other Topics of Interest

Two Apartment Blocks Damaged in Russian Drone Strike in Kyiv Region

Nine apartments and six vehicles were reportedly damaged

It was designed primarily as ground-based vehicle mounted equipment but there was much discussion in early 2024 of the possibility of integrating it with naval platforms and even unmanned surface vessels (USV) such as the Magura V5 or Sea Baby drones.

This incident suggests that Ukraine has gone ahead with adapting at least one of their patrol boats, possibly a “Small Armored Artillery Boat” (SAB), as a mobile anti-missile platform.

Some commentators don’t see this as a game changer, arguing that circumstances played into Ukraine’s hands. The first contributing factor was the fact that during nighttime or low visibility conditions over water, the Kh-59 flies at very low altitude – around 7 meters (23 feet) – above the surface to evade radar detection using combined inertial navigation and a TV or electro-optical seeker for terminal guidance to the target.

Advertisement

Ukraine’s APKWS missile, which is a modified air-to-surface missile (ASM), uses the WESCAM MX-10 combined thermal imaging sensor and laser designator to lock onto the cruise missile where the SAM’s proximity fuse allows it to detonate near the target, disabling or destroying the incoming Kh-59 missile.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Steve Brown
Steve Brown
After a career as a British Army Ammunition Specialist and Bomb Disposal Officer, Steve later worked in the fields of ammunition destruction, demining and explosive ordnance disposal with the UN and NATO. In 2017, after taking early retirement, he moved to Ukraine with his Ukrainian wife and two sons where he became a full-time writer. He now works as a senior writer and English language editor with the Kyiv Post.
More on Ukrainian Naval Forces
Ukrainian Marines Crush Russian Assault, Destroy Armored Vehicles and Infantry Drones
Ukrainian Marines Crush Russian Assault, Destroy Armored Vehicles and Infantry
By Kyiv Post
Jan. 1
VIDEO: Ukrainian Navy Showcases Corvette ‘Ivan Mazepa’ Undergoing Trials Zelensky
VIDEO: Ukrainian Navy Showcases Corvette ‘Ivan Mazepa’ Undergoing Trials
By Kyiv Post
Nov. 9, 2024
Ukrainian Strike Sinks Fuel-Laden Ferry in Russian Port War in Ukraine
Ukrainian Strike Sinks Fuel-Laden Ferry in Russian Port
By Alisa Orlova
Aug. 23, 2024
‘The Enemy Is Advancing Faster Than Expected’ – Ukraine at War Update for Aug. 23 Europe
‘The Enemy Is Advancing Faster Than Expected’ – Ukraine at War Update for Aug. 23
By John Moretti
Aug. 23, 2024
Read Next
The Wishful Diplomacy of Mad Medvedev – When Progress Isn’t War in Ukraine
OPINION: The Wishful Diplomacy of Mad Medvedev – When Progress Isn’t
By Stefan Korshak
4h ago
Moldovan President Maia Sandu Visits Kyiv for Talks With Ukrainian Leadership Zelensky
Moldovan President Maia Sandu Visits Kyiv for Talks With Ukrainian Leadership
By Kyiv Post
10h ago
Two Apartment Blocks Damaged in Russian Drone Strike in Kyiv Region Kyiv
Two Apartment Blocks Damaged in Russian Drone Strike in Kyiv Region
By Kyiv Post
11h ago
What Happened in Ukraine This Week? Test Your Knowledge Editor's Choice Ukraine
What Happened in Ukraine This Week? Test Your Knowledge
By Kyiv Post
11h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous Zelensky Says Allies Should Work on ‘Format’ for Any Talks With Russia
Next » Zelensky Offers Ukrainian Coal to Ease Energy Crisis in Transnistria