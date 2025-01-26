Key Takeaways from the ISW:

  • Ukraine and Moldova continue to offer solutions to Transnistria’s energy crisis as Moldovan President Maia Sandu met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on January 25.
  • The Kremlin is continuing to leverage the prominent Kremlin-linked Rybar Telegram channel to cultivate increased Russian influence in Iraq.
  • Russian forces recently advanced near Toretsk, Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, and Velyka Novosilka.
  • The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) announced on January 25 that the Russian government will allow veterans of volunteer formations (dobrovolcheskie formirovaniya) to receive “combat veteran status” without submitting a formal application.

ISW - map.

Authors: Christina Harward, Angelica Evans, Nate Trotter, William Runkel, and Frederick W. Kagan.

