Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday that US military assistance to Ukraine has not been suspended as part of a 90-day hold on foreign aid under US President Donald Trump.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Moldovan President Maia Sandu in Kyiv, Zelensky was asked whether a potential halt in US aid would impact Ukraine’s situation.

“I am focused on military assistance. It is not stopped, thank God,” Zelensky said.

However, Zelensky acknowledged there are ongoing discussions about other US assistance.

“I am aware that there are some restrictions in place, which we need to review in detail,” he said. “Restrictions on humanitarian programs are set for 90 days.”

Trump signed an executive order on Monday, Jan. 20, suspending all US foreign aid programs for 90 days to allow for a comprehensive review.