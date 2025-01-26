Cyber specialists from the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) have executed a large-scale cyberattack against MegaFon, one of Russia’s largest mobile and internet operators, known for supporting Russian aggression against Ukraine,

HUR sources told Ukrinform.

“Since yesterday morning, residents of Moscow, St. Petersburg, and several central regions of the Russian Federation began reporting disruptions in mobile communications, internet access, and poor performance of various mobile services and applications. Within hours, [Russia’s communications watchdog] Roskomnadzor acknowledged a ‘failure in the MegaFon infrastructure,’” the sources reported.

Russian media later revealed the true cause of the disruptions – a highly effective “carpet-bombing DDoS attack” targeting MegaFon. While the company claimed its network was operating “smoothly,” it admitted to “possible access issues” caused by factors beyond its control.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, the successful attack not only disrupted MegaFon but also affected other operators, including Yota and NetByNet. The assault temporarily deprived Russians of access to various online resources and services such as Steam, Twitch, and Discord, platforms reportedly used by the Russian military and intelligence services in their aggression against Ukraine.

No More Russian Gas Through Ukraine – But What Happens Next?
Other Topics of Interest

No More Russian Gas Through Ukraine – But What Happens Next?

Is this really the end of Russia’s gas influence? We examine the implications for Ukraine, Russia and Europe of Ukraine’s decision to halt to the transit of Russian gas through its territory.
UkrInform
