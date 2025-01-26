The military issues blogger OSINTtechnical posted screenshots of “FlightRadar24” notice of three Boeing 747 cargo aircraft that flew from the US overnight to Poland’s Rzeszów-Jasionka Airport on his “Bluesky” social media channel.

The three aircraft were said to have been contracted by the US Department of Defense’s Transport Command (USTRANSCOM) to move a consignment of weapons for Ukraine. This may form part of the $500 million military aid package that the outgoing President Joe Biden, signed off as part of the Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) in early January. It would bring the total of military aid provided by the US administration to more than $65 billion.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Illustrative image of US weapons delivery for Ukraine in April 2022. Photo: Ukraine Ministry of Defense

Advertisement

If that is the case, then the latest delivery will include ammunition for high-mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS), air-launched high-speed anti-radiation missiles (HARM), anti-personnel landmines, 155 mm artillery rounds, TOW anti-tank guided missiles (ATGM), drone countermeasures, and spares for Ukraine’s F-16 fighter aircraft.

The Polish airport was transformed into a hub to receive and process humanitarian and military aid at the start of the war in Ukraine as the only NATO airfield near to the Ukrainian border with a runway suitable for large cargo planes.

Polish PM Calls on EU Member States to Increase Defense Spending
Other Topics of Interest

Polish PM Calls on EU Member States to Increase Defense Spending

Europe needs to take care of its own security rather than relying on the U.S. and spend more accordingly, Poland’s prime minister, Donald Tusk, told the European Parliament on Wednesday.
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

More on Poland
From Cruelty to Hell: Warsaw’s non ‘Liberation’ 80-years on Poland
From Cruelty to Hell: Warsaw’s non ‘Liberation’ 80-years on
By TVP World
Jan. 19
Historians Signpost Way Forward for Polish Ukrainian Relations Poland
OPINION: Historians Signpost Way Forward for Polish Ukrainian Relations
By Andriy Kurkov
Jan. 19
Poland Planning Defense Industry Delegation Visit to Ukraine - Defense Chief Poland
Poland Planning Defense Industry Delegation Visit to Ukraine - Defense Chief
By UkrInform
Jan. 18
Warsaw Insider - Zelensky in Warsaw: The Takeaways Poland
ANALYSIS: Warsaw Insider - Zelensky in Warsaw: The Takeaways
By Michał Kujawski
Jan. 16
Read Next
Cooperation with Warsaw on Exhuming WWII Massacre Victims a Priority for Ukraine, Says Envoy Ukraine
Cooperation with Warsaw on Exhuming WWII Massacre Victims a Priority for Ukraine, Says Envoy
By TVP World
1d ago
Poland on Track to Cut Benefits for Ukrainian Refugees Ukraine
Poland on Track to Cut Benefits for Ukrainian Refugees
By Euractiv
1d ago
Polish PM Calls on EU Member States to Increase Defense Spending Poland
Polish PM Calls on EU Member States to Increase Defense Spending
By TVP World
Jan. 22
Denmark Denies Russian Claims its F-16 Pilot was Killed in Ukraine F-16
Denmark Denies Russian Claims its F-16 Pilot was Killed in Ukraine
By Steve Brown
Jan. 20
Sponsored content
« Previous Beleaguered Ukrainian Forces Avert Encirclement Inside Destroyed Town
Next » World Briefing: January 26, 2025