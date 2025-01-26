The military issues blogger OSINTtechnical posted screenshots of “FlightRadar24” notice of three Boeing 747 cargo aircraft that flew from the US overnight to Poland’s Rzeszów-Jasionka Airport on his “Bluesky” social media channel.

The three aircraft were said to have been contracted by the US Department of Defense’s Transport Command (USTRANSCOM) to move a consignment of weapons for Ukraine. This may form part of the $500 million military aid package that the outgoing President Joe Biden, signed off as part of the Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) in early January. It would bring the total of military aid provided by the US administration to more than $65 billion.

Illustrative image of US weapons delivery for Ukraine in April 2022. Photo: Ukraine Ministry of Defense

If that is the case, then the latest delivery will include ammunition for high-mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS), air-launched high-speed anti-radiation missiles (HARM), anti-personnel landmines, 155 mm artillery rounds, TOW anti-tank guided missiles (ATGM), drone countermeasures, and spares for Ukraine’s F-16 fighter aircraft.

The Polish airport was transformed into a hub to receive and process humanitarian and military aid at the start of the war in Ukraine as the only NATO airfield near to the Ukrainian border with a runway suitable for large cargo planes.