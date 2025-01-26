President Volodymyr Zelensky, participated in a solemn ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, the infamous Nazi extermination camp, on Sunday, the Jerusalem Post reported.

Zelensky is himself of Jewish descent and has gone to great lengths to present himself as living testimony to the fallacy of Ukraine’s anti-Semitism, having been elected president with an overwhelming 73 percent of the vote in 2019.

Held at Babyn Yar, a historic killing site in Kyiv where tens of thousands of mostly Jews were massacred in September 1941, three months after the Nazi German invasion of the Soviet Union.

The event was organized by Zelensky’s office in collaboration with the Federation of Jewish Communities in Ukraine (FJCU) and the Organization for the Commemoration of Babyn Yar.

This ceremony is Zelensky’s third event at Babyn Yar since the start of the war, reaffirming his commitment to Holocaust remembrance. Earlier events commemorated the massacre of Kyiv Jews and International Holocaust Remembrance Day.