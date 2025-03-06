Ukraine’s ambassador to the UK, Valeriy Zaluzhny, said the United States is “destroying the world order,” arguing that Washington’s recent actions pose a challenge not just for Ukraine, but for Europe as a whole.

Speaking at Chatham House on Thursday, March 6, Zaluzhny stated – according to the full speech cited by Ukrainska Pravda – that the era of Europe merely observing events in Ukraine was over.

“Washington’s refusal to fully acknowledge Russia’s aggression is a new challenge – not only for Ukraine but for all of Europe. This shows that it is no longer just Russia and the so-called Axis of Evil attempting to dismantle the global order – the US is actually destroying it completely,” he said.

Zaluzhny began his speech by referencing the formation of the modern world order, which, he said, was finalized at the Potsdam Conference on Aug. 2, 1945. In the decades that followed, the US maintained global stability through its military and political dominance.

However, he pointed to Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s speech at the 2007 Munich Security Conference as a turning point in reviewing the existing system of world order.

At that time, Putin warned that the unipolar model, which is “aimed exclusively at serving the interests of the US and a select circle of states,” is not viable.

According to Zaluzhny, it was Ukraine that forced Russia to openly establish what he called the “Axis of Evil.”

He stated that the war in Ukraine has drained the economic and industrial strength of many nations, particularly Russia, the US, and European countries.

“They lack the resources to sustain military operations, while the expansion of weapons production has already exceeded what is necessary – assuming agreements are reached to halt hostilities,” he said.

Zaluzhny argued that the end of the war in Ukraine would mark a new starting point for reshaping the global order.

“Today, it is obvious that the White House has put Western unity into question. Moreover, Washington is already attempting to shift the burden of European security and defense entirely onto Europe itself, without US involvement,” he told Chatham House.

These actions, he believes, raise the possibility that NATO could cease to exist.

Zaluzhny also said that ongoing US-Russia negotiations indicate that Washington is increasingly accommodating the Kremlin’s interests – fully aware that this could make Europe into Russia’s next target.

The ambassador also said that, despite the challenges of a full-scale war, Ukraine’s resilience has made it “a subject of international politics.”

“Ukraine must be reckoned with. This is now clear to all, even [among] the most powerful states. Ukraine has not lost its independence,” he said. “Despite changes in its enemies’ strategies and the wavering support of its allies, Ukraine continues to fight – even when it seemed impossible – and is effectively defeating the enemy.”

He further added that Ukraine is not only defending NATO’s eastern flank but also securing Europe’s eastern frontier, which could become a future line of confrontation.

“Of course, Ukraine does not yet have its nuclear weapons, so it pays for its freedom with the blood of its people. But its Armed Forces are proving that, in the near future – perhaps within five to 10 years – a new European security architecture will be impossible without Ukraine.”

Zaluzhny publicly supported President Volodymyr Zelensky following his heated exchange with US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office.

On the evening of March 1, Zaluzhny posted a photo on Telegram showing him shaking hands with Zelensky.

“This war tests our resilience and courage – and also reveals true friends. In the coming days, there will be many discussions in London about Ukraine and future support. It will be difficult, but together, we will overcome everything,” he wrote.