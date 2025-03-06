France will on Tuesday host talks with military chiefs of staff whose nations are ready to offer Ukraine military support after any peace deal ending the war with Russia, a source close to President Emmanuel Macron said.

With European countries scrambling to boost support for Ukraine as US President Donald Trump pursues direct talks with Russia to end the conflict, Macron in an address to the nation Wednesday again said European troops could be sent to Ukraine to ensure a peace deal was observed.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

He said a meeting would take place “as early as next week” in Paris of “the chiefs of staff of the countries wishing to take responsibility in this regard.”

The meeting will take place on Tuesday in the presence of Macron, said the source, asking not to be named. Further details on the format of the meeting were not immediately available.

Advertisement

It will be held on the sidelines of the Paris Defense and Strategy Forum, organized over three days in the French capital by the defense academy of France’s famed Ecole Militaire military school.

Warning that “Russia can no longer be trusted to keep its word” after its February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, Macron in his speech also said once a deal is signed Ukraine’s allies must make sure it is “not invaded again by Russia.”

He reaffirmed that European military forces could be sent to Ukraine if a peace accord was signed, to guarantee “respect” of a peace deal.

Netherlands Offers €3.5 Billion in New Military Aid Package for Ukraine
Other Topics of Interest

Netherlands Offers €3.5 Billion in New Military Aid Package for Ukraine

The Dutch parliament passed a new military aid bill for Ukraine worth €3.5 billion on Thursday, for 2026. Dutch PM Schoof reaffirmed his backing of Zelensky and a new European security plan.

A peace agreement for Ukraine would be backed “perhaps, by the deployment of European forces,” Macron said.

“They won’t go to fight today, they won’t go to fight on the front line, but they would be there once a peace deal is signed, to guarantee it is fully respected,” he said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Russia was unwavering in its opposition to the deployment of European forces in Ukraine as peacekeepers, suggesting they would not be impartial.

Advertisement

“We see no room for compromise. This discussion is being held with an overtly hostile aim,” he added.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
AFP
AFP
POPULAR
FACT-CHECK: Was Trump Telling the Truth During Explosive Oval Office Broadcast With Zelensky?
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 1
Russian Missile Hits Training Base – Dead and Wounded Reported
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 3
‘Russia Must Mobilize Millions’ – Chechen Commander Warns of Total War With Europe
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
9h ago
Trump’s Address to Congress Might Include Some News, Including the Lifting of Sanctions on Russia
By John Moretti
Mar. 4
More on War in Ukraine
Senior Ukraine-US Officials Rumored to Hold Talks in Saudi Arabia Tuesday BREAKING Ukraine
Senior Ukraine-US Officials Rumored to Hold Talks in Saudi Arabia Tuesday
By Kyiv Post
9h ago
Norway Doubles Ukraine Aid to €7B Ukraine
Norway Doubles Ukraine Aid to €7B
By Kyiv Post
10h ago
Russia Calls French Nuclear Comments a ‘Threat’ Ukraine
Russia Calls French Nuclear Comments a ‘Threat’
By AFP
10h ago
Is Trump’s Ban on Intelligence Sharing Blindfolding Ukraine? Maybe Not Ukraine
Is Trump’s Ban on Intelligence Sharing Blindfolding Ukraine? Maybe Not
By Sergii Kostezh
10h ago
Read Next
‘We Are Putting Our Money Where Our Mouth Is’ – Europe Commits to €800B in Defense NATO
‘We Are Putting Our Money Where Our Mouth Is’ – Europe Commits to €800B in Defense
By John Moretti
1h ago
‘I’ll Go if You Pay a Trillion Dollars’ – Zelensky to Go to Saudi Arabia During Peace Talks With US Delegation; Trump Will Be There as Well, on a ‘Business Deal’ Zelensky
‘I’ll Go if You Pay a Trillion Dollars’ – Zelensky to Go to Saudi Arabia During Peace Talks With US Delegation; Trump Will Be There as Well, on a ‘Business Deal’
By Kyiv Post
3h ago
Netherlands Offers €3.5 Billion in New Military Aid Package for Ukraine Ukraine
Netherlands Offers €3.5 Billion in New Military Aid Package for Ukraine
By Michiel Hilgeman
9h ago
‘Russia Must Mobilize Millions’ – Chechen Commander Warns of Total War With Europe Europe
‘Russia Must Mobilize Millions’ – Chechen Commander Warns of Total War With Europe
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
9h ago
« Previous Ukraine’s Central Bank Ups Key Rate by Another 1% as Salary Inflation Puts Pressure on Prices
Next » Norway Doubles Ukraine Aid to €7B