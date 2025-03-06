France will on Tuesday host talks with military chiefs of staff whose nations are ready to offer Ukraine military support after any peace deal ending the war with Russia, a source close to President Emmanuel Macron said.

With European countries scrambling to boost support for Ukraine as US President Donald Trump pursues direct talks with Russia to end the conflict, Macron in an address to the nation Wednesday again said European troops could be sent to Ukraine to ensure a peace deal was observed.

He said a meeting would take place “as early as next week” in Paris of “the chiefs of staff of the countries wishing to take responsibility in this regard.”

The meeting will take place on Tuesday in the presence of Macron, said the source, asking not to be named. Further details on the format of the meeting were not immediately available.

It will be held on the sidelines of the Paris Defense and Strategy Forum, organized over three days in the French capital by the defense academy of France’s famed Ecole Militaire military school.

Warning that “Russia can no longer be trusted to keep its word” after its February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, Macron in his speech also said once a deal is signed Ukraine’s allies must make sure it is “not invaded again by Russia.”

He reaffirmed that European military forces could be sent to Ukraine if a peace accord was signed, to guarantee “respect” of a peace deal.

A peace agreement for Ukraine would be backed “perhaps, by the deployment of European forces,” Macron said.

“They won’t go to fight today, they won’t go to fight on the front line, but they would be there once a peace deal is signed, to guarantee it is fully respected,” he said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Russia was unwavering in its opposition to the deployment of European forces in Ukraine as peacekeepers, suggesting they would not be impartial.

“We see no room for compromise. This discussion is being held with an overtly hostile aim,” he added.