Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin was “afraid” of negotiations on ending the Ukraine war, after the Russian president ruled out direct talks with his Ukrainian counterpart.

“Today, Putin once again confirmed that he is afraid of negotiations, afraid of strong leaders, and does everything possible to prolong the war,” Zelensky posted on X.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a press statement following talks with Iranian President at the Kremlin in Moscow on January 17, 2025. (Photo by Evgenia Novozhenina / POOL / AFP)

“World leaders should take into account the mistakes of previous years, as well as the mistakes of those leaders who are no longer on the stage. Putin has significant capabilities to disrupt global stability, but he is too faint-hearted to withstand real pressure from strong leaders” he continued.

“That is why we must act decisively and in unity—all those who have the courage to believe in peace and bring it closer through strength. True peace is possible, if Russia is forced into it.”

Putin said earlier Tuesday that talks with Ukraine were possible but not with Zelensky, whom he deemed “illegitimate”.

US President Donald Trump has put pressure on both sides to end the nearly three-year conflict, saying last week that Zelensky wanted to negotiate a “deal” to stop the fighting.

“If (Zelensky) wants to participate in the negotiations, I will allocate people to take part in the negotiations,” Putin said, calling the Ukrainian leader “illegitimate” because his presidential term expired during martial law.

“If there is a desire to negotiate and find a compromise, let anyone lead the negotiations there... Naturally, we will strive for what suits us, what corresponds to our interests,” he added.

Putin also claimed the fighting would end in two months or less if the West cut its support to Kyiv.

“They will not exist for a month if the money and, in a broad sense, the bullets run out. Everything would be over in a month and a half or two,” Putin said.

The conflict has shown no signs of de-escalating despite Trump’s promise to enact a quick ceasefire once in office.