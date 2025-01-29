Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin was “afraid” of negotiations on ending the Ukraine war, after the Russian president ruled out direct talks with his Ukrainian counterpart.

“Today, Putin once again confirmed that he is afraid of negotiations, afraid of strong leaders, and does everything possible to prolong the war,” Zelensky posted on X.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a press statement following talks with Iranian President at the Kremlin in Moscow on January 17, 2025. (Photo by Evgenia Novozhenina / POOL / AFP)

Advertisement

“World leaders should take into account the mistakes of previous years, as well as the mistakes of those leaders who are no longer on the stage. Putin has significant capabilities to disrupt global stability, but he is too faint-hearted to withstand real pressure from strong leaders” he continued.

“That is why we must act decisively and in unity—all those who have the courage to believe in peace and bring it closer through strength. True peace is possible, if Russia is forced into it.”

Putin said earlier Tuesday that talks with Ukraine were possible but not with Zelensky, whom he deemed “illegitimate”.

ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, January 28, 2025
Other Topics of Interest

ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, January 28, 2025

Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.

US President Donald Trump has put pressure on both sides to end the nearly three-year conflict, saying last week that Zelensky wanted to negotiate a “deal” to stop the fighting.

“If (Zelensky) wants to participate in the negotiations, I will allocate people to take part in the negotiations,” Putin said, calling the Ukrainian leader “illegitimate” because his presidential term expired during martial law.

“If there is a desire to negotiate and find a compromise, let anyone lead the negotiations there... Naturally, we will strive for what suits us, what corresponds to our interests,” he added.

Advertisement

Putin also claimed the fighting would end in two months or less if the West cut its support to Kyiv.

“They will not exist for a month if the money and, in a broad sense, the bullets run out. Everything would be over in a month and a half or two,” Putin said.

The conflict has shown no signs of de-escalating despite Trump’s promise to enact a quick ceasefire once in office.

Russian officials said Monday that nobody in Trump’s team had reached out about setting up a meeting with Putin, but that both sides appeared to be ready for one.

Kyiv has warned against it being excluded from any peace talks, accusing Putin of wanting to “manipulate” Trump.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

More on Zelensky
Zelensky Appoints High-Flying General to Critical Donbas Sector, Scene of Heavy Russia Losses Zelensky
Zelensky Appoints High-Flying General to Critical Donbas Sector, Scene of Heavy Russia Losses
By Stefan Korshak
1d ago
Zelensky Urges Action Against ‘Evil’, on Auschwitz Anniversary War in Ukraine
Zelensky Urges Action Against ‘Evil’, on Auschwitz Anniversary
By AFP
1d ago
USAID Suspends All Humanitarian Projects in Ukraine as Aid Freeze Takes Effect Ukraine
USAID Suspends All Humanitarian Projects in Ukraine as Aid Freeze Takes Effect
By Katie Livingstone
2d ago
Zelensky Commemorates Auschwitz Anniversary at Babyn Yar Zelensky
Zelensky Commemorates Auschwitz Anniversary at Babyn Yar
By Kyiv Post
2d ago
Read Next
Lukoil Oil Refinery Targeted as Ukraine Launches Over 100-Drone Barrage at Russia Drones
Lukoil Oil Refinery Targeted as Ukraine Launches Over 100-Drone Barrage at Russia
By Kyiv Post
28m ago
FACT CHECK: Trump Administration and Ukraine – First Week Ukraine
FACT CHECK: Trump Administration and Ukraine – First Week
By Kyiv Post
1h ago
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, January 28, 2025 War in Ukraine
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, January 28, 2025
By ISW
1h ago
90 Patriot Missiles Transfer From Israel to Ukraine in Biggest US Weapons Move Ukraine
90 Patriot Missiles Transfer From Israel to Ukraine in Biggest US Weapons Move
By Katie Livingstone
6h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous From Syria to Africa? Russian Cargo Ship Sets Sail From Syria’s Tartus Base
Next » VIDEO: Ukrainian Special Forces Decimate 16 Russian Fortifications, Five EW Systems