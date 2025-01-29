Ukraine’s Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) released new combat footage reportedly showing its special forces carrying out a series of successful strikes against Russian positions. 

Ukrainian operatives destroyed 16 Russian engineering fortifications and damaged 68 more, according to the video shared on Facebook.

WARNING: The following video contains graphic images.

The footage also shows the destruction of 15 enemy vehicles, two tactical drones, and two UAV communication antennas.

HUR claims that its operatives disabled five Russian electronic warfare systems, dealing a significant blow to Moscow’s ability to disrupt Ukrainian drone operations.

The video also indicated that the operations resulted in the elimination of 33 Russian soldiers.

