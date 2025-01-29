Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official .

In an appeal to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky , Klitschko warned that Tkachenko was exceeding his authority and urged the president to prevent the “destruction of local government.”

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has accused the city’s new military administration head, Tymur Tkachenko, of trying to “unbalance power” and interfere with local government.

“While you, as the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, are focused on the war and the defense of Ukraine, people from your entourage are engaged in political intrigues. And these processes are becoming critical,” Klitschko stated.

Zelensky appointed Tkachenko, who previously served as Deputy Minister for Strategic Industries, as head of the Kyiv Military Administration on Dec. 31, 2024, replacing Col. Gen. Serhii Popko, who was the commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces from 2016 to 2019.

Advertisement

As one of the first moves in his new position, Tkachenko promised to start replacing regional administration heads since “Kyiv needs urgent changes,” adding that he had a “fruitful conversation” with the president about his plans.

“The capital of Ukraine has the largest budget and resources in the country. However, even with such advantages, Kyiv residents face problems that require immediate solutions,” Tkachenko wrote on Telegram.

In his address, Klitschko said that Tkachenko, “who replaced military generals,” was blocking key economic decisions.

Other Topics of Interest Silence and Suspicion on Belarus’ Border With Ukraine Novaya Guta is one of almost a dozen border crossings left deserted since Russia invaded Ukraine via Belarus in February 2022, slashing relations between Minsk and Kyiv.

“An attempt is being made to unbalance the government and destroy local self-government,” Klitschko said, adding that Tkachenko was delaying crucial recovery efforts, such as rebuilding damaged homes, compensating affected residents, and restoring infrastructure.

“This destabilizes the management of the city and poses a threat to the life support of the capital,” he warned.

While Klitschko did not mention Tkachenko by name, he said that the military administration is “a temporary body” meant to handle defense and security, “not the usurpation of power.”

Advertisement

“The people of Kyiv have elected the mayor of the city in which they live. And I will continue to protect their interests,” Klitschko said.