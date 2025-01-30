Russia has been strengthening defenses at the Millerovo air base in the Rostov region, near the Ukrainian border, by installing new air defense systems and constructing shelters to protect aircraft, according to satellite images analyzed by Radio Liberty. The report suggests Moscow is taking these measures to ensure the continued use of military airfields near the border to allow it to continue strikes on Ukraine. JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official. New S-300/400 air defense positions have been spotted at the airfield for the first time since October, while dispersed aircraft shelters have been built or are under construction, in ramp areas previously used to park aircraft in the open. Advertisement

Andrey Kovalenko, head of Ukraine’s Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council, commented on the airfield’s strategic significance. “It is a key base for frontline [sic] aviation supporting Russian infantry in eastern and southern Ukraine,” he said. Millerovo is home to Russia’s 31st Fighter Aviation Regiment, which operates Su-30SM (NATO: Flanker C) and Su-35 (NATO: Flanker E/M) fighter aircraft. Tactical aviation from this base is actively engaged in combat operations against Ukraine. Brady Africk, an open-source analyst at the American Enterprise Institute wrote that similar hangar construction has been observed at Russia’s Belbek Airbase in occupied Crimea and Primorsko-Akhtarsk airfield in Krasnodar Krai. Other Topics of Interest Analysis: Ukraine’s Attempt to Create Top-Quality Combat Brigades Fast Didn’t Work The good news is that Ukraine’s big brass seems to see the problem and has started doing something about it. The bad news is, there’s no quick path to skilled soldiers and officers. “Russia is bolstering defenses for aircraft at several bases in response to Ukraine’s increasingly potent long-range strike capabilities,” Africk wrote on X.

Russia is bolstering defenses for aircraft at several bases in response to Ukraine’s increasingly potent long range strike capabilities.



In a recent example of this, satellite imagery shows new protective structures at Belbek air base in Russian-occupied Crimea. pic.twitter.com/Wd8zMSnifH — Brady Africk (@bradyafr) January 20, 2025

Russia is bolstering protection of its aircraft on the ground at several air bases used in operations against Ukraine.



Construction of these shelters at Primorsko-Ahktarsk air base began in October, for example. pic.twitter.com/BHZP1uTYU5 — Brady Africk (@bradyafr) December 21, 2024