The European Business Association (EBA), an organization representing almost 1,000 Ukrainian and foreign companies, asked Ukraine’s authorities to establish a “targeted air raid alert system” that limits work-stoppage to specific city sectors rather than region-wide halts that hamper productivity.

The current air raid alert system covers entire Ukrainian regions, especially if the air raid alert is announced due to a possible ballistic missile strike or when Russian fighter-bombers take off. In this case, the air raid alert is announced around the country and could last for hours, while companies must halt operations and send the staff to the shelter to keep them safe.

But EBA thinks the announcements need to be more specific.

“Members of the European Business Association (EBA) note that this generalized approach often leads to unnecessary work stoppages, even when there is no immediate threat in the specific location of an enterprise,” EBA wrote in a press release.

The press release duplicates an official letter from the European Business Association to two of Ukraine’s First Deputy Prime Ministers – Minister of Economy Yuliia Svyrydenko and the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko.

Production halts often consume up to 50% of working hours, EBA member companies reported. They complain it results in disruptions to production schedules, increased operational costs, weakened export capacity, and unstable supply volumes.

Instead, EBA suggests establishing “a localized alert system based on a risk-oriented approach” which will only be limited to “areas facing real threats.” The organization refers to their proposed protocol as a “targeted alert system.”

EBA member companies believe this would enhance the stable operation of enterprises, adherence to production plans, and financial stability of companies.

But that does not mean EBA companies do not want to let people hide in shelters in case of danger.

“Ensuring people’s safety has always been and remains a top priority for businesses. Halting production during air raid alerts is a necessary measure to minimize risks to employees’ lives and health,” EBA wrote.

Despite its request for greater flexibility, the EBA still acknowledges that it is vital to follow the recommendations of the State Emergency Service and that the National Police and local military administrations should ensure compliance with these regulations.