Cyber specialists from Ukraine’s Military Intelligence (HUR) launched a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack on the digital infrastructure of Russian energy giants Gazprom and Gazpromneft, a source from within the agency confirmed to Kyiv Post.

The attack targeted online services used by these companies to support the operations of the Russian armed forces.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Head of Ukraine's Military Intelligence Kyrylo Budanov attends the "Ukraine Year 2024" forum in Kyiv on February 25, 2024. Enigmatic and unflappable, spy chief Kyrylo Budanov has built up a legendary reputation in Ukraine with a series of daring operations against Russia. (Photo by Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP)

Advertisement

Since Tuesday, customers of both Gazprom and the Gazpromneft subsidiary have been unable to access their personal accounts, use online services, pay for fuel with fuel cards, or manage bonuses.

Gazprom has acknowledged the disruption, referring to it as a “technical glitch” but has not provided a timeline for restoring services.

A source within HUR told Kyiv Post that the cyberattack was dedicated to the legacy of Ukraine’s Heroes of the Battle of Kruty, who resisted Russian forces in 1918.

‘Madiar’s Birds’ Find Key to Defeating Russia’s ‘Invulnerable’ Fiber-Optic FPV Drones
Other Topics of Interest

‘Madiar’s Birds’ Find Key to Defeating Russia’s ‘Invulnerable’ Fiber-Optic FPV Drones

The commander of Ukraine’s 414th Strike UAV Battalion posted a video showing how a mobile radar detected the incoming UAV and sent its own kamikaze drones to bring it down.

“Today’s problems for Russian drivers are a tribute to our brothers from 1918, the Heroes of Kruty, who stood against Muravyov’s criminal Russian gangs. Today, we continue the work of Kyiv’s defenders, both on the front lines and in cyberspace,” the source said.

In the summer of 2024, the HUR hackers launched a large-scale cyberattack on the Russian financial sector which disrupted the operations of many Russian banks as well as Russian government online resources for more than a week.

A similar HUR cyberattack on Jan. 4 affected Russia’s RegionTransService which supports Russian railway freight operations.

Advertisement

The cyberattack was said to have destroyed company servers disabled the majority of linked workstations and wiped all back up files – according to an RBC Ukraine source 78 servers and 211 workstations were affected.

A HUR source said the date for the attack had been chosen in celebration of the birthday of the head of HUR, Kyrylo Budanov.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

More on Cyberattack
Ukrainian Hackers Hit Russia’s Megafon Mobile Operator Cyberattack
Ukrainian Hackers Hit Russia’s Megafon Mobile Operator
By UkrInform
Jan. 26
Ukrainian Intel Strikes Russian Transport Service With Cyberattack on Budanov’s Birthday Russia
Ukrainian Intel Strikes Russian Transport Service With Cyberattack on Budanov’s Birthday
By Kyiv Post
Jan. 4
Ukraine’s Intel Disrupts Lukoil: Cyberattack Sparks Payment Failures and Holiday Chaos in Russia Cyberattack
Ukraine’s Intel Disrupts Lukoil: Cyberattack Sparks Payment Failures and Holiday Chaos in Russia
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
Jan. 1
Pro-Russian Hacker Group Launches Cyberattacks on Italian Airports and Foreign Ministry Russia
Pro-Russian Hacker Group Launches Cyberattacks on Italian Airports and Foreign Ministry
By Kyiv Post
Dec. 28, 2024
Read Next
Ukraine’s Navy Shoots Down Russian Missile – A New Air Defense Strategy? War in Ukraine
Ukraine’s Navy Shoots Down Russian Missile – A New Air Defense Strategy?
By Kyiv Post
3h ago
How Has Ukraine So Far Survived the Winter Without Energy Blackouts? EXCLUSIVE Drones
How Has Ukraine So Far Survived the Winter Without Energy Blackouts?
By Sergii Kostezh
4h ago
‘Madiar’s Birds’ Find Key to Defeating Russia’s ‘Invulnerable’ Fiber-Optic FPV Drones War in Ukraine
‘Madiar’s Birds’ Find Key to Defeating Russia’s ‘Invulnerable’ Fiber-Optic FPV Drones
By Kyiv Post
4h ago
Restored in Hours: How Kyiv Utilities Bring City Life Back After Aerial Attacks EXCLUSIVE War in Ukraine
Restored in Hours: How Kyiv Utilities Bring City Life Back After Aerial Attacks
By Sergii Kostezh
5h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous Analysis: Ukraine’s Attempt to Create Top-Quality Combat Brigades Fast Didn’t Work
Next » ‘Madiar’s Birds’ Find Key to Defeating Russia’s ‘Invulnerable’ Fiber-Optic FPV Drones