Key Takeaways from the ISW:

  • Russian forces conducted a large-scale series of drone and missile strikes against Ukraine on the night of January 31 to February 1.
  • A recent Russian drone strike on a Ukrainian naval drone suggests that Russian forces have developed a new method to offset Ukrainian capabilities in the Black Sea.
  • Ukrainian forces recently advanced near Toretsk, and Russian forces recently advanced near Chasiv Yar, Pokrovsk, and Kurakhove.

Authors: Christina Harward, Olivia Gibson, Davit Gasparyan, Nicole Wolkov, and Frederick W. Kagan.

See the original here.

ISW
