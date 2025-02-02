Key Takeaways from the ISW:
- Russian forces conducted a large-scale series of drone and missile strikes against Ukraine on the night of January 31 to February 1.
- A recent Russian drone strike on a Ukrainian naval drone suggests that Russian forces have developed a new method to offset Ukrainian capabilities in the Black Sea.
- Ukrainian forces recently advanced near Toretsk, and Russian forces recently advanced near Chasiv Yar, Pokrovsk, and Kurakhove.
Authors: Christina Harward, Olivia Gibson, Davit Gasparyan, Nicole Wolkov, and Frederick W. Kagan.
See the original here.
