Following Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, numerous international volunteers joined Ukraine’s armed forces. While many enlisted in the International Legion, others were integrated into various units. Among them was a contingent of Colombian fighters who served alongside Ukrainian troops.

However, with the situation steadily eroding on the front, many Colombian soldiers have finished their contracts and left Ukraine. Some even attempted to terminate their contract early.

Dima, known by his callsign “Passport,” serves as a company commander in the 98th Separate Territorial Defense Battalion. He has personally trained and led these Colombian soldiers into battle.

A soldier from the 98th Separate Territorial Defense Battalion preparing to storm a trench. Source: David Kirichenko

“There are no Colombians left from the original unit,” Dima explains. “Their six-month contracts ended, and they have all left.”

At its peak, the battalion had around 20 Colombian soldiers in a company of 80 fighters. Their presence was significant, adding manpower and experience to the unit, according to Dima. “In certain situations, some showed higher effectiveness,” he notes. “But overall, they helped lighten the workload, sharing shifts so our guys had a chance to recover.”

One Colombian soldier estimated that at its peak, around 1,000 to 2,000 Colombians were fighting in Ukraine. However, that number is more likely to have been closer to several hundred, according to Ukrainian soldiers. The Colombian soldiers normally sign a six-month contract.

“My Colombian friend Tito stood out the most for his experience and strong work ethic. The other Colombian soldiers were generally on par with the Ukrainians, showing varying levels of bravery and motivation to fight,” said Klim (callsign), an infantry soldier from the 98th Separate Territorial Defense Battalion, currently recovering in the hospital after being wounded by enemy ordnance from a First-Person View (FPV) drone.

“Klim” from the 98th Separate Territorial Defense Battalion taking a smoke break shortly before evacuating due to an enemy drone being spotted above. Source: David Kirichenko

“In December, six reports were submitted for contract termination, and now only six Colombians remain,” Klim noted. “My friend Kaminski, a soldier with many years of combat experience, has returned to Ukraine to fight for the third time. I suspect his motivation comes from a desire to help Ukraine, a sense of purpose, and financial reasons. I’m unsure about the others, but I assume it’s a combination of money and sympathy for Ukraine’s cause.”

However, the realities of war soon took their toll. As heavy shelling and intense assaults increased, many of the Colombian soldiers began to reconsider their commitment.

“After the first serious assaults and heavy shelling, many Colombians requested early contract termination,” Dima recalls. “They wanted to leave, return their gear, and go home.”

Lufan, also known as “Cobra,” was previously a soldier in Colombia and arrived in Ukraine in December 2023 to join the Ukrainian army. However, in early January, he recently returned home to Colombia. “The situation in the unit where I was became tense as bombings on the trenches increased, and the enemy began launching assaults.” Like other Colombians in his unit, Lufan opted to leave Ukraine as the intensity of enemy assaults grew.

A Colombian soldier known as “Cobra” rests between training sessions on storming enemy trenches in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Source: David Kirichenko

With the departure of these fighters, the challenge now lies in recruitment and maintaining sufficient forces. Unfortunately, replacements have been limited, and those who arrive are often not in optimal combat conditions. “Far fewer Ukrainian replacements arrived, and those who did were often wounded or had physical limitations,” Dima says.

One of the biggest challenges is morale and the reluctance of soldiers to serve in frontline infantry roles. “Almost no one wants to serve in the infantry anymore – everyone hopes for a position further from the front,” he explains. “Infantry is tough, dangerous, and always on the first line.”

A Ukrainian infantryman from the 98th Separate Territorial Defense Battalion listens to instructions. Source: David Kirichenko

Despite these struggles, Ukrainian forces remain resilient. The Zaporizhzhia front, where Dima’s unit is stationed, has seen an uptick in enemy offensives, with Russian troops intensifying their assaults. “Not much has changed on the Zaporizhzhia front, except the enemy has intensified their assaults and shelling, trying to take the villages we hold,” he says.

“They failed – we defended every position and repelled all their attacks. We are still here, still fighting.”

David Kirichenko
David Kirichenko is a freelance journalist covering Eastern Europe. He can be found on the social media platform X @DVKirichenko.
