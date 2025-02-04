- Alexander Ogloblin, a former Russian major-general, is reportedly to stand trial on charges of major bribery having allegedly accepted approximately 12 million rubles from a telecommunications company as an inducement to secure Russian Ministry of Defence contracts. Ogloblin was previously sentenced to four and a half years in prison in February 2022, and stripped of his rank, in relation to separate charges of embezzling 1.6bn rubles of budget funds.
- This follows the 17 January 2025 reported sentencing of former 1st Air and Missile Defence Army commander Konstantin Ogiyenko to eight years in prison for attempted major bribery. He was also stripped of his rank as major-general.
- It is likely endemic corruption within the Russian Ministry of Defence and broader defence industry significantly undermines the effectiveness of the Russian military. Some of this corruption is tolerated by the Kremlin, but there have been increasing crackdowns on those not sufficiently politically protected since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It is highly unlikely Russian authorities will significantly reduce corruption levels amongst Russian defence officials.
Latest Defence intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 03 February 2025.— Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) February 3, 2025
Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/3ST7zKvsYL#StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/GDCBeew8j9
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter