Ukrainian defense firm Frontline said its “Burya” (meaning “Storm” in Ukrainian) remote grenade launcher turret has entered serial production.

According to Frontline’s brochure, the Burya can be equipped with the Ukrainian UAH-40 or US Mk 19 40mm grenade launchers, where the mobile turret weighs 47 kilograms (104 pounds) and is equipped with gyrostabilization and an onboard ballistic calculator. The turret is mounted on a tracked platform, but it is also possible to equip it on a tripod.

It says the turret, controlled by tablets or laptops, can identify up to 16 targets at once, which takes up to 3 seconds to switch between targets.

Promotional footage has shown the turret laying down automatic suppressive fire using the 40mm grenade launchers.

The turret can be loaded with up to 64 grenades at a time via a belt-fed system, though they likely need to be reloaded manually, according to the footage.

In a LinkedIn update, the company said the turret can fire at a distance of 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) with an error margin of 2 meters (6.6 feet). The turret “allows for rapid target switching and ensures safe operation of the grenade launcher from cover,” it said.

“Production is running at full capacity to bring more units into action,” it added.

It added that “tens of operators” have completed training on using the turret, with two batches of unspecified units having been delivered to the front for combat uses.

In a comment to military news outet Militarnyi, Frontline said the turret is being supplied to Ukraine’s “Da Vinci Wolves” battalion, the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, and the 101st Separate Guard Brigade, among other units.

The company told the outlet that plans are underway to incorporate target data from reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to facilitate the targeting process.

“The plans are to combine the turret targeting system with data from reconnaissance UAVs to transmit coordinates for destruction in live mode,” the company told Militarnyi.

Direct orders from military units have filled all production for the first quarter of 2025, the company said.

Leo Chiu is a news reporter residing in Eastern Europe since 2015 with a profound interest in geopolitics, having witnessed two presidential elections in Belarus and visited numerous contested regions worldwide. He believes in the human side of journalism and that there's a story to be told behind every number and statistic.
